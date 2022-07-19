ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Microsoft launches its Cloud for Sovereignty

By Frederic Lardinois
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Today, public sector customers can harness the full power of Microsoft Cloud, including broad platform capabilities, resiliency, agility and security,” the company explains in today’s announcement. “With the addition of Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty, they will have greater control over their data and increased transparency to the operational and governance processes...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Amazon's Prime Air Drone Deliveries Are Coming to Texas

Amazon will soon begin testing its Prime Air delivery system, commencing with College Station, Texas before expanding its service to Lockeford, California. The company initially announced plans to create a drone delivery service in 2013, sharing a footage of how the companies envision what deliveries would look like in the future. Years later, with many changes to the drone comes the current MK-27-7 model, which is said to have increased stability and propellers that minimize high-frequency soundwaves.
LOCKEFORD, CA
TechCrunch

Where should US-based startups file their patent applications?

You know that if you want to protect the product, you should file a patent application. So, you hire a patent lawyer and file a U.S. patent application. Problem solved, right? Time to start manufacturing and marketing your product. But wait, a patent is a national right. A U.S. patent...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

15Five, a pioneer in talent management HR tech, raises $52M to boost its own performance

Now in use at some 3,400 companies — customers include Credit Karma, Spotify and Pendo, with its sweet spot specifically on businesses with between 100 and 2,500 employees — the startup will double down on what David Hassell, the CEO and founder of 15Five, describes as not just as providing insights, but also outcomes, ushering in a wider move into areas like coaching and education to expand a platform that today is used to help track and set goals for teams and individuals in them.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Cloud#Google Cloud Platform#Cloud Services#Microsoft 365#Dynamics 365#Sovereign Controls
TechCrunch

Security flaws in a popular GPS tracker are exposing a million vehicle locations

Cybersecurity startup BitSight said it found six vulnerabilities in the MV720, a hardwired GPS tracker built by MiCODUS, a Shenzhen-based electronics maker, which claims more than 1.5 million GPS trackers in use today across more than 420,000 customers worldwide, including companies with fleets of vehicles, law enforcement agencies, militaries and national governments. BitSight said in its report that it also found the GPS trackers used by Fortune 50 companies and a nuclear power plant operator.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Taking out Huawei and ZTE tech from US 5G networks will cost billions more than planned

Back in November 2019, the FCC snuffed out ties with Chinese (government-backed) enterprise, deciding that Huawei and ZTE posed a threat to US national security. Congress later allocated funds and required operators using 5G equipment from either or both vendors to "rip and replace" it all. The FCC estimated that the procedure would cost nearly $1.84 billion at the outset of the project but, as it's now turned out, that figure may have been grossly underestimated.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Netflix confirms its ad-supported tier won’t have all its content at launch

“The vast majority of what people watch on Netflix we can include in the ad-supported tier. There’s some things that don’t, and we’re in conversation with the studios on. But if we launched the product today, the members of the ad tier will have a great experience. And we will clear some additional content […] certainly not all of it but don’t think it’s a material holdback to the business,” said Ted Sarandos, chief executive officer of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
TechCrunch

Indian court agrees to send Future Retail into bankruptcy in another setback for Amazon

The National Company Law Tribunal’s verdict (PDF) on the petition filed by Bank of India will allow the creditors to find a new owner for Future Retail, which once ran India’s second largest retail chain and attempted to sell most of its business to Reliance Industries for $3.4 billion. Amazon India, long stuck in the legal battle with Reliance and Future, had filed an intervention request to halt the insolvency proceedings.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Thales Delivers Solution to Help SAP Customers Control their Data in the Cloud

PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Thales announced a new cloud data protection solution that will protect SAP customers’ sensitive data in SAP applications in public cloud environments. Together, the two companies are offering new capabilities that enable security teams to own and centralise the control of their encryption keys across public clouds while helping meet compliance and regulatory requirements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005142/en/ ©Thales
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Microsoft reverses ban on open source software sales

Microsoft has done an about-turn on its decision to ban the sale of open source software in its app store following uproar from the developer community. The change follows a recent report that the company was set to delay the introduction of new rules that would ban open source software on the Microsoft Store, which had initially been planned for this week.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Can everdrop scale its plastic-bottle-free cleaning products, as well as build a global brand?

Everdrop has now closed an €80 million Series B financing round in equity and venture debt, led by the Belgian growth investor Sofina, the Impact Fund of the B Corp-certified Swiss banking group Lombard Odier and U.S.-based venture debt partner TriplePoint Capital. In addition to the new investors, the existing investors, Felix Capital from the U.K. and HV Capital and Vorwerk Ventures from Germany, also participated.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

T-Mobile and Apple to sell small-business connectivity plan

(Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc said on Thursday it was working with Apple Inc to offer a mobile phone plan that will include subsidized iPhones and a suite of paid services from Apple aimed at small-business owners. The deal will help Apple with distribution of Business Essentials, a paid service...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Intelligent City Raises $30 Million to Advance the Sustainable Urban Housing Industry Using Mass Timber, Automation, and Robotics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- With pressure mounting for cities to address affordable housing needs, decarbonize buildings, and meet sustainability goals, housing technology company Intelligent City raised CAD 22 million (USD 17 million), bringing the total capital invested in the company to CAD 30 million (USD 23 million). As one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings, Intelligent City will use the funding to scale operations, commercialize its Platforms for Life (P4L) building solution, grow factory automation, and expand its footprint across and beyond Canada. Earlier this year, the company completed testing of its building systems and is now verified to work within the new mass timber high-rise building codes in Canada and the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005515/en/ Intelligent City is one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Luminar to invest in Geely-affiliated Ecarx, eyes China market

The funding will be part of the pair’s wider collaboration on automotive-grade technologies, which aims to “enable advanced safety and automated driving capabilities in the production of consumer vehicles and commercial trucks,” a plan that Luminar unveiled in May. Luminar’s sensing technology can potentially reach millions of...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Tesla to increase cost of FSD beta software beyond its $12,000 price tag

Tesla vehicles today come standard with its driver assistance system called Autopilot. For an additional $12,000, owners can buy FSD — a feature that Musk has repeatedly promised will one day deliver full autonomous driving capabilities. FSD includes the parking feature Summon as well as Navigate on Autopilot, an active guidance system that navigates a car from a highway on-ramp to off-ramp, including interchanges, making lane changes and recognizing traffic controls. It is now operational on city streets.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Russian hackers behind SolarWinds are now hiding malware in Google Drive

That’s according to researchers at Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 threat intelligence team, who said on Tuesday that the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) hacking unit — tracked as “Cloaked Ursa” by Unit 42 but more commonly known as APT29 or Cozy Bear — has incorporated Google’s cloud storage service into its hacking campaigns to hide their malware and their activities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechCrunch

X1’s income-based credit card is about to launch publicly

X1 Card is taking a different tack by underwriting customers based on their income rather than their credit scores, which the company says enables it to set credit limits up to 5x higher than traditional card providers. It’s an appealing proposition for all sorts of people who have stable incomes but low credit scores, such as recent college graduates.
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy