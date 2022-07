Emily Jane McKernan (Dolly) passed away at Villa Alamar in Santa Barbara, California, on July 15, 2022. Dolly courageously endured a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Bravery was a way of life for Dolly as she used courage, determination and humor to move on after blindness struck a blow to her active, busy and colorful life at the age of 64. After briefly mourning her loss of sight, she went on to find ways to live life fully again. She began to visit the Braille Institute of Santa Barbara, remarkably becoming a teacher there. She taught classes on cooking and craft making. She was included in one of their advertising campaigns, both video and poster media. She assisted the Institute with the Christmas fundraiser and she and her husband Tom attended many of their activities and events. She wrote a cookbook, Cooking Without Looking. Dolly was also able to continue with hobbies such as bowling, activities with the Model A Club of Santa Barbara and at the Goleta Elks Lodge. She continued traveling with friends and family. Dolly has a lovely way of putting others at ease with her blindness, never making it seem like a disability or handicap. She set up her household and her life in an admirable fashion, inspiring so many unsighted people to have courage with their own difficulties or discouragements.

