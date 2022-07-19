ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Breeziest Jacket You Can Wear This Summer Is Actually Made From Wool

By Eric Twardzik
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F83DF_0gkuykOp00
The Anthology

When it comes to tailoring, a certain theory of dress prescribes wool for fall and winter, and lightweight cotton or linen in the warmer months. And while the qualities of those latter two fabrics will doubtless be appreciated during a July heat spike, both are prone to wrinkles, rumples and other factors that might prove charming but take them down a peg in terms of polish.

Wool, however, is a more versatile fabric than it gets credit for and is available in tropical weights or high-twist fabrications that are well-suited to summertime temperatures. Combine that with a lighter jacket construction and it’s possible to look sharp—and feel cool—in wool tailoring year-round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aizkw_0gkuykOp00
Sid Mashburn displays just how airy his Ghost blazer is.  Sid Mashburn

At the lightest end of the scale is the unconstructed jacket, in which the canvas that typically gives the garment shape is removed, along with its shoulder padding and lining. In keeping with their laidback nature, unconstructed jackets are often made from more casual fabrics. But Sid Mashburn selected a springy, high-twist English wool to make his “Ghost Blazer,” which functions as a classic blue blazer without the stuffing.

“It’s literally just the fabric and the buttons!” Mashburn says of the garment, which has repeatedly sold out. “When you hold it up to the light you can see right through it, and it feels as though you’re hardly wearing anything at all.” Just as important as its airy construction is the fabric itself, which grants it far more versatility than a similarly made garment in a more seasonal fabric. “While we love linen, the Ghost has more range, look-wise,” Mashburn continues. “It can go to almost any occasion, except perhaps the most formal, and it will look just as at home with a polo and jeans.”

Seeking a middle ground between fully unconstructed or constructed jackets, The Anthology has introduced a “Featherweight Blazer” that is given shape by a specially cut piece of canvas that extends only from the shoulder line to the bottom of the lapel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3334fx_0gkuykOp00
Details of the Anthology’s Featherweight construction.  The Anthology

“While almost every other unconstructed jacket out there forgoes canvassing entirely, this is where we strive to make a difference as we stay true to our tailoring roots,” says co-founder Buzz Tang. But The Anthology’s innovative canvassing is just half of the story. The blazer, which is half-lined and made with unpadded shoulders, is cut from a wool-mohair hopsack, whose open weave ensures easy ventilation.

“When combined with the Featherweight construction, the breathability is inevitably on par, if not better, than the usual linen and cotton,” Tang says.

However, those that prefer a fully constructed garment aren’t condemned to a summer of sweat-soaked tailoring. As Paolo Martorano of the same-named bespoke tailoring house explains, it’s possible to make a fully canvassed garment in a softer construction.

“For our purposes, the definition of an unconstructed jacket is more correctly termed a softly constructed jacket,” Martorano tells Robb Report. “In crafting such a garment, we would employ a tropical-weight English wool canvas, a horsehair chest cloth, and, significantly, we would forgo the cotton dommette interlining.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JxSox_0gkuykOp00
One of Paolo Martorano’s soft jackets in progress.  Paolo Martorano

In addition, his “soft” jackets feature minimal shoulder padding, broad stitching directly on the canvas for greater flexibility and shirt sleeve-style spalla camicia shoulders that are attached without the “puckering” that often accompanies this typically Neapolitan feature.

“In general, we tend to advocate for a clean and crisp jacket that never feels uptight,” Martorano continues. “Wrinkled, crumpled or broken-in isn’t really for us—nor our clients.”

There’s a time and a place for linen or seersucker in every man’s life. But if you’re looking to stay cool and collected this summer, know that you’ve got options.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

5 Independent Fragrance Brands That’ll Make You Smell Amazing

If you don’t want to smell like every other guy on the street, one of the best things you can do is put on a scent from an independent fragrance brand. These brands aren’t restricted by shareholder input or an extensive C-suite. Instead, they can let their creativity shine through every spritz. Above, Robb Report‘s senior editor Justin Fenner offers a deep dive on the indie (and indie-ish) fragrances he can’t stop wearing right now—but you can dive into them for yourself below.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Thieves Steal Over $100 Million in Jewelry From an Armored Truck Near LA

Click here to read the full article. A Hollywood-style heist took place near Los Angeles last week. In the early hours of July 11, thieves in Southern California made off with millions of dollars worth of fine jewelry and gems, reported the New York Times. The merchandise was being transported by a Brink’s truck from the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo to another trade show some 370 miles away at the Pasadena Convention Center.   The armored vehicle was robbed in the desert city of Lancaster in northern Los Angeles County early Monday morning, Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Joshua Tree’s Bonkers ‘Invisible House’ Is Now Available to Rent for $150,000 a Month

Click here to read the full article. In 2019, American Psycho producer Chris Hanley built a killer manse in Joshua Tree, California. Now the singular architectural abode is up for rent. Set on 90 acres in the famed national park, the aptly named Invisible House features an entirely mirrored facade that reflects the surrounding Mojave Desert, creating the illusion that the structure isn’t really there. The trippy exterior is just one of the house’s highlights, though. Designed by the Hollywood heavyweight and noted architect Tomas Osinski, the minimalist residence offers a suitably glitzy interior fit for A-listers. In fact, a number of...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
The US Sun

I was given a free sofa so turned it into some outdoor furniture instead, people are surprised by how great it looks

GARDEN furniture isn't cheap. But one woman has come up with a genius way to create some outdoor seating for the summer, for a fraction of the price. Jade Marie Faulkner posted her transformation on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group on Facebook, explaining that she'd got two sofas for free from someone who was giving them away.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackets#Wool#Jeans
Robb Report

The 10 Most Expensive Whiskies You Can Buy Online Right Now

We cover some really expensive whisky releases here at Robb Report from time to time, because there are some interesting, collectible, unicorn spirits that avid collectors should know about. But the fact of the matter is many of these whiskies are so limited in terms of numbers of bottles that you can’t actually find one, even if you can afford the hundreds of thousands it will likely set you back.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Robb Report

‘The Godfather’ Mansion, Home to the Corleones, Is Now Available on Airbnb

Click here to read the full article. Allow us to present you with an offer you cannot refuse. You can now become a member of the Corleone family by staying in the very home featured in The Godfather. Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic 1972 film in which Marlon Brando portrayed the infamous Don Vito Corleone was released exactly half a century ago. To coincide with the 50th anniversary, the 6,248-square-foot Staten Island mansion has been listed on Airbnb for a long-term summer stay. Built in 1930, the residence has gone through significant interior renovations. The exterior made famous by the mafia film has...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Robb Report

A Couple Has Been Arrested for a $1.6 Million Heist of Rare Vintage Wine

Police in Spain believe they have found the couple responsible for a brazen wine heist that local press dubbed the “theft of the century.”. The country’s Policía Nacional announced that they have made two arrests in connection to the theft of 45 bottles of rare French wine valued at $1.64 million from a Michelin-starred restaurant last fall, according to The Guardian. The suspected culprits are an unnamed man and woman who had spent the last nine months on the run.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Robb Report

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Just Listed Their Ultra-Private Beverly Hills Mansion for $19.6 Million

A modern family just listed its luxe Beverly Hills home. Emmy-winning actress Sofia Vergara and her husband, actor Joe Manganiello, are saying farewell to their 11,369-square-foot home. The swanky residence, which is gated, features soaring ceilings, spiral staircases and ornate details that take inspiration from Renaissance-era Italian architecture. It also includes seven bedrooms, two of which are maid’s quarters, and 11 bathrooms that feature eye-catching wallpapers and tiles, all of them conceived by interior designer Jennifer Bevan.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Robb Report

This 164-Foot Hybrid Superyacht Concept Has a Massive Pool That Turns Into a Helipad

It’s not unusual for a superyacht to feature a pool on the aft deck these days, but BYD Group has decided to switch things up with its latest concept. The Spanish design studio has just unveiled a vessel with a large swimming pool smack-dab in the middle of the foredeck that doubles as a helipad. The new BYD 50, which was penned in partnership with Atollvic Shipyard, was designed to “push the boundaries of efficiency and innovation in the yachting industry.”
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s Stylish LA Estate Hits the Market for $18 Million

Click here to read the full article. After recently celebrating a milestone wedding anniversary, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are calling it quits on their Hancock Park home after 7 years.   The former Black Sabbath frontman and his wife, host of The Talk UK, have just listed their 11,565-square-foot estate for $18 million in one of LA’s most affluent areas, according to the Los Angeles Times. The trophy property was built in 1929 by A.K. Kellogg. The historic home features six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a movie theater and large swimming pool—sitting on over half an acre of land it’s the epitome...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SPY

I’m An Underwear Expert, and the World’s Best Underwear Is 30% Off Today

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: This article was originally published during Prime Day. Even though the Amazon sales event has ended, Saxx underwear is still on sale.  Didn’t know someone could be an underwear expert? Neither did I. Until I tested over 100 pairs of underwear from over 30 different brands in order to find the world’s very best. And, no, I’m not exaggerating. I spent the last year testing underwear brand after underwear brand. Style after style. I’m talking boxer briefs, briefs, trunks, hell, even jockstraps. During my research, I found a lot of comfortable underwear styles...
RETAIL
hunker.com

The 5 Best Living Room Paint Colors for 2022, According to Experts

You want to dramatically update your living room, but you're on a budget. You can buy a few knickknacks, update the lighting, or pick out some trendy decor, but if you want to make a statement without breaking the bank, painting your space is the easiest way to unveil a new look for your living room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

Why Marques de Casa Noble Is One of the Best New Premium Tequilas We’ve Tried

Click here to read the full article. It’s been quite a week for high-end tequila releases, with brands like Patrón and Clase Azul launching expensive new expressions. And now Casa Noble has joined the fray with the unveiling of the new Marques de Casa Noble. This limited-release blend of añejo and extra añejo tequilas is actually a more affordable option than its competition, without sacrificing any quality. Twenty-one tequilas were selected for this bottling that Casa Noble master tequilero Jose “Pepe” Hermosillo was personally involved in putting together–nine añejos and 12 extra añejos, all aged between one and five years (over...
DRINKS
yankodesign.com

These elegant colored glass pieces are actually dyed using crushed stones

Just like with clothing, it’s also too easy to take for granted how glass-based products can actually be harmful to the environment in the long run. While glass itself is made from sustainable resources, the dyes used to give them vibrant colors are toxic to the environment. Even worse, colored glass can’t easily be recycled because of that mixture and because it’s nearly impossible to bring the material back to its natural transparent state. To make decorative glass truly sustainable, a new method of coloring glass needs to be developed, and one designer embarked on a journey of two years and hundreds of miles to come up with a solution that matches Haute Joaillerie in elegance but surpasses it in sustainability.
DESIGN
Robb Report

Sneaker Store Flight Club Reopens in LA, Two Years After Being Vandalized and Looted

Click here to read the full article. Flight Club is back in LA after two years. The sneaker consignment store, which closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic, has quietly reopened its Los Angeles flagship at 535 North Fairfax Avenue. The newly renovated space features textured concrete and metals, inspired by materials found in the city as well as works by American graffiti artist, Stash. The retailer’s sought-after selection of sneakers, including player exclusives and other rare collectibles are also on display in addition to limited edition merchandise and Flight Club branded apparel. In May 2020, the store was ransacked along with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Robb Report

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy