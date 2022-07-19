Penske Media and Getty Team Up in Global Partnership

PMC Is teaming up with Getty. courtesy

Penske Media Corp. has formed a partnership with Getty Images, which will become the exclusive global distributor of photographic content from WWD, The Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stone, Variety and PMC’s other brands.

“Getty Images has unmatched capabilities to seamlessly cover and distribute content from our global events,” said Jay Penske, chairman and chief executive officer of PMC. “Their comprehensive coverage and archive are vital for our brands to draw upon to enhance and complement our visual storytelling. We are excited to partner with the preeminent provider in this space.”

The multiyear agreement starts this fall and includes content representation, production and licensing.

Getty will host and represent PMC’s library, which includes more than 5 million archival images and is constantly being expanded with newly created entertainment content — from fashion shows to movie premieres and beyond.

PMC said it will also collaborate with Getty’s entertainment photographers and specialists “to create and distribute content from PMC’s industry-leading events, galas, summits and conferences, capturing unique moments with exclusive access and positions.”

Under the deal, PMC will get access to Getty photo and video content, from global editorial news coverage to sports and entertainment events.

“It is a privilege to once again exclusively collaborate with the team and legendary brands at Penske Media,” said Craig Peters, Getty’s CEO. “Penske Media shares our commitment to delivering superior and innovative content to the world and we are excited to support and represent their world-class brands, events and archive.”

PMC has a monthly audience of more than 310 million and is based in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 14 countries worldwide.

Getty works with more than 488,000 contributors and 300-plus content partners, covering more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events each year.