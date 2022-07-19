ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penske Media and Getty Team Up in Global Partnership

By Evan Clark
 2 days ago
PMC Is teaming up with Getty. courtesy

Penske Media Corp. has formed a partnership with Getty Images, which will become the exclusive global distributor of photographic content from WWD, The Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stone, Variety and PMC’s other brands.

“Getty Images has unmatched capabilities to seamlessly cover and distribute content from our global events,” said Jay Penske, chairman and chief executive officer of PMC. “Their comprehensive coverage and archive are vital for our brands to draw upon to enhance and complement our visual storytelling. We are excited to partner with the preeminent provider in this space.”

The multiyear agreement starts this fall and includes content representation, production and licensing.

Getty will host and represent PMC’s library, which includes more than 5 million archival images and is constantly being expanded with newly created entertainment content — from fashion shows to movie premieres and beyond.

PMC said it will also collaborate with Getty’s entertainment photographers and specialists “to create and distribute content from PMC’s industry-leading events, galas, summits and conferences, capturing unique moments with exclusive access and positions.”

Under the deal, PMC will get access to Getty photo and video content, from global editorial news coverage to sports and entertainment events.

“It is a privilege to once again exclusively collaborate with the team and legendary brands at Penske Media,” said Craig Peters, Getty’s CEO. “Penske Media shares our commitment to delivering superior and innovative content to the world and we are excited to support and represent their world-class brands, events and archive.”

PMC has a monthly audience of more than 310 million and is based in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 14 countries worldwide.

Getty works with more than 488,000 contributors and 300-plus content partners, covering more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events each year.

WWD

Chinese Fashion Group Vi-ein to Go Public in Shenzhen

SHANGHAI — High-end womenswear fashion group Vi-ein Fashion Stock Co. Ltd. submitted an initial public offering prospectus earlier this month. The company is planning to go public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The Shenzhen-based company plans to issue 19.63 million shares and is aiming to raise 402 million renminbi,...
BUSINESS
WWD

Macy’s Sets Four Additional Small Formats

Macy’s Inc. is adding four locations to its emerging but still small fleet of off-mall, specialized brick-and-mortar formats. Market by Macy’s will open in Johns Creek Town Center on Aug. 20 at 3630 Peachtree Parkway, in Suwanee, Georgia, followed by another Market by Macy’s in St. Louis, on THF Boulevard in Chesterfield Commons.
WWD

Clinique Debuts New Retail Concept With Macy’s

One of beauty’s biggest players is rethinking brick-and-mortar retail, starting with Macy’s Inc. Clinique, the U.S.’s largest prestige skin care brand, per The NPD Group, as well as the second largest in makeup, has debuted a new retail concept at Macy’s Herald Square in Manhattan. Called...
MANHATTAN, NY
WWD

Victoria Beckham, Zimmermann Join Paris Fashion Week Official Schedule

JOIN THE CLUB: Victoria Beckham and Zimmermann are among the new names joining the official calendar of Paris Fashion Week next season, organizers said on Wednesday. At a meeting earlier this week, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s organizing body, approved 11 new labels to join the schedule for the spring 2023 women’s ready-to-wear shows, which runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 4.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Lady Gaga Drips in Molten Gold Metallics, Blood Stains and Edgy Outfits on First Night of Chromatica Ball Tour

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga just kicked off her Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour in Düsseldorf, Germany, channeling her music into a theatrical performance brimming with avant-garde fashion. Notably, two of the looks chosen by Gaga for the two-month tour are custom Alexander McQueen creations, which isn’t unexpected due to the 36-year-old singer’s affinity for the designer brand. Yet the two McQueen designs donned by Gaga during the Chromatica Tour couldn’t be more different, with one dripping in molten gold metallics and the other crafted with matte black leather and chunky crystals. While performing her song “Babylon”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Lupita Nyong’o Makes an Elegant Arrival in Black Minidress at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lupita Nyong’o went with an elegant look for her latest red carpet appearance. The Oscar-winning actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Nope” Monday night wearing a black minidress from Brandon Maxwell. She paired the look with jewelry from Briony Raymond and platform black heels from Stuart Weitzman. The look was styled by Nyong’o’s longtime stylist, Micaela Erlanger.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at 'Nope' World PremiereAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
