ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Deregulation of the UK financial sector on top of a fragile economy will be disastrous

By Fran Boait
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eqxQw_0gkuycL100
‘Financial institutions claim to be helping vulnerable customers by keeping branches open, while undertaking the biggest bank closure scheme ever.’

While millions of households struggle with soaring costs and the government rejects any demands for pay rises, the bankers’ bonuses are back, alongside plans to unleash City bosses’ pay as part of a post-Brexit deregulation agenda, much like the one that paved the way to the 2008 financial crash. Under the guise of “international competitiveness”, the City and the government are seeking to double down on a finance-led economy that serves global financial markets rather than supporting communities and the green transition.

In June, the then Treasury minister John Glen outlined his vision for an “advanced financial services sector that is globally competitive”, starting with plans to introduce a new competitiveness objective for regulators. The new chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, is expected to showcase this vision for financial regulation in his speech to bankers at a lavish dinner at Mansion House tonight, before introducing legislation to parliament tomorrow. Despite the Tory leadership turbulence, it seems that whichever combination of prime minister and chancellor takes over, they will firmly support the City. The reason the finance industry has spent a decade lobbying for this is so it can argue that all the activities it does in the name of profit are to increase international competitiveness – think mortgage mis-selling, money laundering and excessive risk-taking. We only have to turn the clock back to 2008 to see what chasing the “competitiveness” of the finance sector does to our economy.

Regulators don’t want to be undermined by being tasked with becoming cheerleaders for the City. The Bank of England governor, Andrew Bailey, has expressed his concern over the “call-in power” in the new legislation that would allow the Treasury to overrule regulators on key decisions. The Bank has already butted heads with the Treasury over plans to rip up rules for insurance companies, which would make our financial system more risky.

This deregulation agenda comes on top of an already fragile economy, with consumer credit at a 17-year high as low-income households get deeper into debt just to cover the essentials. If financial institutions are allowed to pile ever more expensive debt on to struggling households and small businesses, we will see a wave of insolvencies, potentially a deep and long-lasting recession exacerbating inequality, and more and more families going cold and hungry.

How is the government getting away with being such a champion of big finance? The starting point is the enormous power the finance sector already has within Westminster, with direct financial ties, lobbying access and the revolving door it maintains with the public sector. In 2020 and 2021, financial institutions and individuals closely tied to the sector donated more than £15m to political parties. Close to a third of Treasury minister meetings are with financial institutions and their lobbyists, which is far more than any other industry or interest group. Every single chancellor of the exchequer in the past 40 years has taken on a private finance role after leaving office.

The sector has also become extremely skilled at developing myths about its own importance, managing to convince powerful interests that a bloated financial system is essential to a thriving UK economy. Of course, the opposite is true: financial institutions claim to be helping vulnerable customers by keeping branches open during the pandemic, while simultaneously undertaking the biggest bank closure scheme ever. They present themselves as the solution to environmental breakdown, while continuing to pour tens of billions of pounds into fossil fuels. They claim they provide investment that creates jobs across the country, but in reality less than 5% of bank lending is to small and medium-sized businesses, and they have a record of pushing them into insolvency. Taken alongside the fact that they are still “too big to fail”, support for the City isn’t faltering in the halls of power.

What is mildly reassuring is that the group of cross-party MPs tasked with overseeing the new regulatory framework is determined not to be pushed into supporting a race to the bottom. But a government relentlessly pushing a light-touch agenda could eventually be successful because, let’s face it, finance is still the main game in town. The alternative is facing the reality that the UK’s economic model of an oversized finance sector run on speculative asset bubbles, property prices in the south-east of England, and the financialisation of all our public assets is fundamentally broken.

Confronting this would mean the Bank of England and the Treasury working together to shift bank lending out of property and speculative activities, such as driving up the cost of food when people can’t afford to eat. Credit should instead be directed into a green transition, delivered by an ecosystem of cooperatively or publicly owned banks that are embedded in communities across the country, and that lend based on local needs rather than what makes shareholders the most money. A safe form of digital money provided by the Bank of England for ordinary people to make payments could end too-big-to-fail banking, and be implemented through a network of Post Office banks, reversing the decline of in-person banking.

The opportunities and ideas are there. What’s missing? Political leadership with the courage and ambition to take on the City of London, and win.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Revealed: oil sector’s ‘staggering’ $3bn-a-day profits for last 50 years

The oil and gas industry has delivered $2.8bn (£2.3bn) a day in pure profit for the last 50 years, a new analysis has revealed. The vast total captured by petrostates and fossil fuel companies since 1970 is $52tn, providing the power to “buy every politician, every system” and delay action on the climate crisis, says Prof Aviel Verbruggen, the author of the analysis. The huge profits were inflated by cartels of countries artificially restricting supply.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Tens of Thousands Ask Italian PM to Stay on Amid Economic Turmoil

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Deregulation#Uk Economy#Fran Boait#City#Treasury#Tory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
The Guardian

‘I said, Don, it’s time for you to reveal’: 50 years later, the truth behind American Pie

A long, long time ago – five decades to be exact – America was roiled by wrenching generational showdowns, massive street protests, and a blazing array of social justice movements. Now, half a century later, similar events and dynamics dominate the public conversation. So, perhaps, it’s poetic that precisely five decades have elapsed since a song that captured all that cultural turmoil, American Pie, became a smash hit. “It’s a song that spoke to its time,” said Spencer Proffer, who has produced a comprehensive new documentary about the song, titled The Day the Music Died. “But it’s just as applicable now.”
MUSIC
AFP

CIA chief Bill Burns on Wednesday blamed "dumb bets" on high-debt Chinese investment as a factor in Sri Lanka's economic collapse, saying it should serve as a warning to other nations.

CIA chief Bill Burns on Wednesday blamed "dumb bets" on high-debt Chinese investment as a factor in Sri Lanka's economic collapse, saying it should serve as a warning to other nations. But nations should look at "a place like Sri Lanka today -- heavily indebted to China -- which has made some really dumb bets about their economic future and are suffering pretty catastrophic, both economic and political, consequences as a result.
WORLD
The Independent

Tory leadership: Penny Mordaunt will become next prime minister, Independent readers predict

Penny Mordaunt will win the Tory leadership race and become the next prime minister, readers of The Independent have predicted.Ms Mordaunt received 48 per cent of the vote when readers were polled on who would become next Tory leader and Boris Johnson’s successor.Former chancellor Rishi Sunak came second with 23 per cent of the vote. Tom Tugendhat, who readers previously voted the frontrunner from a longer list in a recent reader poll, came third, with 15 per cent of the vote. Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch got eight and six per cent respectively.A commenter with the name AnOldGoat said: “It’s...
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes wig mid-race but still qualifies in worlds 200m

World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig halfway through her women’s 200m heat as she suffered a surprise defeat to Niger’s Aminatou Seyni. The incident occurred as the Jamaican flew around the bend and felt her electric turquoise wig slipping – forcing her to reach her right arm upwards and take a second or so to adjust it. However she still finished in 22.26sec as she qualified easily for Tuesday’s semi-final.
SPORTS
Fortune

Bank customers demanding their money back staged China’s largest protest in years. The violent episode is the ‘tip of the iceberg’ of China’s looming banking crisis

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Late Monday night, frustrated bank depositors in China's central Henan province appeared to secure a victory from their local government after months of complaints and public demonstrations. Henan authorities announced that starting on Friday, the bank depositors would be able to withdraw up to $7,442 from accounts that have been frozen since April.
PROTESTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

365K+
Followers
87K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy