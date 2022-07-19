ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Mindy Kaling Shows off Photoshoot Process in Blue Outfit and Feather Heels

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o8yHS_0gkuyaZZ00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling took a modern approach to classic preppy style in her latest post.

The actress and comedian posted a series of pictures to her Instagram on Sunday showing off her social media photoshoot process. In the carousel, Kaling wore a monochromatic look. She paired a dark blue short sleeve top with lighter blue pants. Her top featured red detailing as well as red and white stripes along each of the hemlines. Her pants featured a flare leg opening as well as pleating details. Kaling added a red tote bag to her look, and she accessorized with a watch and a bracelet.

The “Sex Lives of College Girls” creator and executive producer added a funky touch to her outfit with her shoes. She wore blue sandals with Ostrich feather detailing. The shoes featured double toe straps as well as a heel that reached over 3 inches. Her Malone Souliers sandals retail for $695.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNFgM_0gkuyaZZ00
Malone Souliers Women’s Sonia Feather Trim Satin High Heel Sandals CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

When it comes to her personal style, Kaling tends to gravitate towards chic and modern silhouettes that place an emphasis on color and intricate construction. Her off-duty footwear includes styles like Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals. When she makes appearances on red carpets, she tends to gravitate toward labels like Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana. “The Office” alum has also ventured out of the entertainment industry and into the fashion industry before. Her resume includes starred in campaigns for labels like DSW and Tory Burch.

Click through the gallery for more of Kaling’s best shoe moments over the years.

Comments / 4

Related
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Hits Times Square in Strapless Lace-Up Dress and Pointed Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum took a stroll on the streets of New York in an all-black outfit to visit her very own artwork. The supermodel headed out in the city on Saturday in a BDSM-inspired look. The star trekked to Timee Square to see her painting of her Bored Ape NFT painting. The star excitedly posted the video and pictures of her alongside the art piece for the first time on her Instagram and Twitter. Klum...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Poses In Lizzo’s Yitty Shapewear Brand & 6-Inch Heels

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross knows how to slay a look. On Sunday, the “blackish” actress uploaded a picture of herself posing in Lizzo’s shapewear brand Yitty. In partnership with Fabletics, Yitty was designed to support the singer’s fight for body inclusivity in fashion. The line includes smoothing bodysuits, seamless bralettes, high-waisted leggings and so much more. “Finally opened my @yitty box. Thank you @lizzobeating… you got me feeling cute & snatched,” Ross captioned the photo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) The photo set shows Ross standing on a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Is A Big Fan Of Victoria Beckham’s Shapewear Line

If you keep an eye on Tracee Ellis Ross’ style, you know the actor loves to make a fashion statement. Her wardrobe is full of eye-catching pieces with prints, sequins, and feathers. (That’s perhaps why Christopher John Rogers is one of her all-time favorite designers.) Recently though, the actor has been keeping her ensembles unusually minimal and low-key. For evidence, take Ross’ VB Body collection outfit, which she wore for her most recent Black-ish promo event. Her all-black set came from Victoria Beckham’s newly launched line of form-fitting basics, which, despite its primarily neutral color offerings, caught the actor’s attention.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Tory Burch
Person
Carolina Herrera
Person
Kate Spade
Footwear News

Taraji P Henson Glitters in Double Slit Dress With Steel Neck Chain Strap & Disco Heels on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Taraji P Henson arrived on the red carpet for the BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles in sparkling style. The “Empire” star twirled for the cameras, showing off the intense sparkle of her dress. The Tom Ford gown was covered in silver sparkles all set on gray fabric, the shimmer gleaming under the cameras flash. The dress had an asymmetrical top with a chain rope trailing up the shoulder like a strap, securing around her neck and down her back. The silver gown also had a slit running up the side, which helped show...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Hits the Golf Course in Skinny Jeans in Scotland

Erica Herman touched down in Scotland with boyfriend Tiger Woods on Monday, supporting him during the 150th Open tournament at the St. Andrews Old Course. While arriving at the course for the tournament’s practice round with Woods, Herman kept warm in a mint green sweatshirt. Giving the athleisure a light-hearted finish were white jeans. Completing her outfit was a set of sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a neon green handbag. Woods was dressed for the course in a white cap, dark blue Nike polo and navy trousers.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman is mercilessly mocked for her 'bizarre' runway walk at the Balenciaga fashion show: 'She moves like a statue that just came to life'

Nicole Kidman has been roasted online over her catwalk debut at Balenciaga's haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The Oscar winner, 55, turned heads in a one-shouldered silver gown with detailing across the midriff and a set of opera gloves as she strutted down the runway alongside reality star Kim Kardashian and supermodel Naomi Campbell.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feather#Blue Pants#Photoshoot#Malone Souliers
SheKnows

Fans Are Losing It Over Vera Wang’s Leisurely Photo That Shows Off Her Long Legs

Click here to read the full article. Vera Wang is beautiful, unbothered, and knows how to relax in style. On July 15, Wang posted a photo that is the pinnacle of relaxation and glamour on her Instagram. She posted the photo with the simple caption, “Ridin around……CHILL. 👏🙏😌👍.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang) In the photo, we see the legendary fashion designer relaxing in her posh limo, showing off her long, toned legs as she rocks white pumps and an elevated casual look. We can also see a hint of her pink hair from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Lizzo Performs In Nothing But Blue Shapewear To Celebrate Drop Of New Album In NYC: Watch

Lizzo led a show-stopping performance on the Today Show for the Citi Concert Series on Friday, July 15. The Grammy Award winner, 34, performed in New York City to several tracks off her new album Special, which dropped that same day. Lizzo got the crowd up on their feet as she danced and sang in a blue shapewear from her inclusive brand Yitty. Her look included a sparkly bra and matching pants, which she removed to show off stylish shorts. Lizzo also sported flashy eye makeup and lashes for the performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Boosts Sweatpants and Sheer Blouse with Purple Suede SJP Boots

Click here to read the full article. Sarah Jessica Parker announced her latest partnership in bold style — with a bold shoe to match. The “Sex and the City” star posed on Instagram to share her new partnership with RoC Skincare, a clinical skincare lined based in Paris that’s promoting its Look Forward Project — a digital initiative to celebrate the importance of optimism. For the occasion, Parker posed in a pair of light gray sweatpants and a gauzy white collared blouse. The formal-casual combo gained a sleek edge from her additional accessories: a black bra and layered necklaces. The “And Just...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

Tessa Thompson Is the Best-Dressed Woman in Hollywood Right Now

Occasionally there are red-carpet moments that stop you in your tracks. Times when celebrities go against the grain and choose fashion that stands in contrast to what everyone else is wearing. These are rare and exciting, and make everyone’s lives, from the stylists to the designers, a little more interesting. Tessa Thompson’s team, backed by the celebrity dressing duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald—who go by the handle Wayman + Micah—are currently having a ball.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Toni Braxton Straps Into Lace Up Heels & Plunging Leopard Print Dress for Cosmoprof Las Vegas

Click here to read the full article. Toni Braxton never disappoints when it comes to fashion. Case in point: her latest look. The legendary R&B singer had all eyes on her while attending Cosmoprof Las Vegas on Tuesday. The two-day event is the world’s biggest beauty industry expo held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Braxton presented her beauty brand “Nude Sugar” at the conference. The vegan skincare line features nine introductory products and is sold exclusively at Ulta Beauty stores. The seven-time Grammy Award winner looked stunning at the affair, posing for photos in a leopard print dress. The breezy number featured...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Mindy Kaling Embraces Bold Summer Colors With Hot Pink Sandals & Shock Orange Dress

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mindy Kaling struck a pose in an eye-catching ensemble. The director and producer posted to her Instagram on Wednesday evening donning a bright, summery look. She wore an orange dress with long sleeves and a scoop neck that hit her ankles. The Christopher John Rogers dress featured button detailing throughout the garment. Kaling added a thick gold chainmail necklace from Jenny Bird to add even more warmth to the outfit. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Elevates Floral-Printed Maxi Skirt With 6-Inch Lace-Up Stiletto Heels in Italy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Eva Longoria knows how to make a stylish statement. Case in point: her latest summer ensemble. The actress-turned-entrepreneur has been enjoying some fun in the sun with her family in Italy. On Monday, she uploaded a photo of herself posing in standout summer staples with eye-catching footwear to match.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Does Viral Cumbia ‘Dance’ in Jersey Dress & Hidden Heels For TikTok Trend Video

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner used a viral filter to show off her outfit of the day. The mom and business mogul made a quick Tiktok, checking out her outfit in the camera’s lense. The star popped a filter onto the short video, making the screen sway and wave to the Latin sounding beat of “Cumbia Buena” by Grupo La Cumbia. The “Kylie Cosmetics” owner is vastly popular on the app, amassing around 42.5 million followers. Jenner is quite active on the platform sharing sneak peeks of her daily life, from trying her hand at viral sounds to...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

These Stores Are Now Charging Customers for Returning Clothes, Shoes & More

Click here to read the full article. An increasing number of retailers are eliminating the once-common free online return as they seek to recoup losses from mounting logistical costs. According to an April survey by shipping and mailing company Pitney Bowes, online returns cost retailers an average 21% of order value, with several brands reporting ratios considerably higher. The financial burden is compounded by the fact that e-commerce return rates are at historic highs — an average of 20.8% in 2021 versus 18.1% in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). According to yearly numbers released by the NRF, online sales...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Footwear News

139K+
Followers
16K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy