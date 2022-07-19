ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montauk, NY

Bella Hadid Embodies Y2K Style in Black Sheer Top, Low Rise Pants and Platform Clogs at Bumble x Kin Euphorics Event

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZZWl_0gkuyZdi00

Bella Hadid perfected early 2000s style in her latest look.

The model hosted the launch dinner for her beverage brand Kin Euphorics’ latest limited edition beverage, Summer of Love, in collaboration with Bumble. Kin Euphoric’s co-founder Jen Batchelor, Bumble’s Chief Brand Officer Selby Drummond and Hadid held the event in Montauk, NY on Saturday. Hadid wore a black sheer sleeveless top with a ruffle detail at the right shoulder. She paired the top with black low-rise yoga pants. Similar to her top, the pants also featured a ruffle detail on the hip. Hadid added several stacked gold bracelets and rings to the outfit. She furthered her Y2K vibes with a front poof hairstyle, a small green shoulder bag and even a butterfly rhinestone sticker that she wore on her hipbone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruCpr_0gkuyZdi00
Hadid at the launch of the Bumble and Kin Euphorics Limited Edition ‘Summer of Love’ Botanical Beverage on July 17. CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Hadid completed her outfit with a pair of chunky heeled clogs with a low platform sole. Her brown shoes featured a closed toe and black straps across the foot for extra support. The shoe’s outsole and heel were covered in a purple and white floral pattern. The thick block heel added at least 4 inches to Hadid’s height.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uEazB_0gkuyZdi00
Hadid at the launch of the Bumble and Kin Euphorics Limited Edition ‘Summer of Love’ Botanical Beverage on July 17. CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Hadid might be known for her extensive modeling career, but her street style is just as notable. For footwear, she frequents in styles from New Balance, Adidas, Nike and Yeezy Foam Runners. For red carpet events, she tends to gravitate towards sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals from top brands including Fendi, Christian Louboutin and Miu Miu.

Click through the gallery to see Bella Hadid’s street style evolution over the years.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Hits Times Square in Strapless Lace-Up Dress and Pointed Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum took a stroll on the streets of New York in an all-black outfit to visit her very own artwork. The supermodel headed out in the city on Saturday in a BDSM-inspired look. The star trekked to Timee Square to see her painting of her Bored Ape NFT painting. The star excitedly posted the video and pictures of her alongside the art piece for the first time on her Instagram and Twitter. Klum...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Hits the Golf Course in Skinny Jeans in Scotland

Erica Herman touched down in Scotland with boyfriend Tiger Woods on Monday, supporting him during the 150th Open tournament at the St. Andrews Old Course. While arriving at the course for the tournament’s practice round with Woods, Herman kept warm in a mint green sweatshirt. Giving the athleisure a light-hearted finish were white jeans. Completing her outfit was a set of sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a neon green handbag. Woods was dressed for the course in a white cap, dark blue Nike polo and navy trousers.
TENNIS
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montauk, NY
Lifestyle
City
Montauk, NY
Montauk, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Christian Louboutin
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Pants#Clogs#Kin Euphorics#Fendi
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
HAIR CARE
Vogue

Nicole Kidman Shuts Down The Runway With Balenciaga’s Signature Extreme Eyeliner

From the runway to the showgoers, there was no shortage of star power at today’s Balenciaga couture show in Paris – but let’s be clear: Nicole Kidman shut down the runway as only she can. As husband Keith Urban beamed from the front row, the Oscar-winning actor made her catwalk debut. And true to do-anything-for-the-role form, Kidman delivered a complete and utter couture performance. In fact, there were audible gasps when Kidman stepped on the runway in a sumptuous metallic silver gown with a lengthy sweeping train and a set of black opera gloves. Only upping the ante was her teased strawberry blonde half-up hair and the extreme sweeps of jet black eyeliner — a recent signature of Demna’s shows.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Casual in Basic Crop Top & Sporty Mini Skirt With Sleek White Sneakers For Summer Stroll

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Emily Ratajkowski put a sporty twist on a two-piece set while out with her son in New York City today. The supermodel continued her street style streak as she stepped out in a short-sleeve black crop top. She teamed the closet staple with a matching mini skirt. Her ensemble was fitting for the scorching hot East coast temperatures.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Footwear News

139K+
Followers
16K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy