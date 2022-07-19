Bella Hadid Embodies Y2K Style in Black Sheer Top, Low Rise Pants and Platform Clogs at Bumble x Kin Euphorics Event

Bella Hadid perfected early 2000s style in her latest look.

The model hosted the launch dinner for her beverage brand Kin Euphorics’ latest limited edition beverage, Summer of Love, in collaboration with Bumble. Kin Euphoric’s co-founder Jen Batchelor, Bumble’s Chief Brand Officer Selby Drummond and Hadid held the event in Montauk, NY on Saturday. Hadid wore a black sheer sleeveless top with a ruffle detail at the right shoulder. She paired the top with black low-rise yoga pants. Similar to her top, the pants also featured a ruffle detail on the hip. Hadid added several stacked gold bracelets and rings to the outfit. She furthered her Y2K vibes with a front poof hairstyle, a small green shoulder bag and even a butterfly rhinestone sticker that she wore on her hipbone.

Hadid at the launch of the Bumble and Kin Euphorics Limited Edition ‘Summer of Love’ Botanical Beverage on July 17. CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Hadid completed her outfit with a pair of chunky heeled clogs with a low platform sole. Her brown shoes featured a closed toe and black straps across the foot for extra support. The shoe’s outsole and heel were covered in a purple and white floral pattern. The thick block heel added at least 4 inches to Hadid’s height.

Hadid at the launch of the Bumble and Kin Euphorics Limited Edition ‘Summer of Love’ Botanical Beverage on July 17. CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Hadid might be known for her extensive modeling career, but her street style is just as notable. For footwear, she frequents in styles from New Balance, Adidas, Nike and Yeezy Foam Runners. For red carpet events, she tends to gravitate towards sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals from top brands including Fendi, Christian Louboutin and Miu Miu.

