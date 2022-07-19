ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gautier, MS

Teen arrested on murder charge in killing of 23-year-old man in Gautier

By Jesse Lieberman
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 2 days ago
A teen was arrested and charged Monday in connection to a fatal shooting of a 23-year-old in Gautier, authorities say.

On July 7, Gautier police officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 2500 block of Southern Drive, according to a press release.

Police found the deceased victim when they arrived. He was later identified as Tyreak Henry Green.

Micah Angelo Burch, 18, was arrested on a murder charge in relation to the killing, police said.

The shooting was described as an “isolated incident” but no other details were given in the press release.

Authorities are still processing information and leads and those with information are asked to contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

