Teen arrested on murder charge in killing of 23-year-old man in Gautier

A teen was arrested and charged Monday in connection to a fatal shooting of a 23-year-old in Gautier, authorities say.

On July 7, Gautier police officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 2500 block of Southern Drive, according to a press release.

Police found the deceased victim when they arrived. He was later identified as Tyreak Henry Green.

Micah Angelo Burch, 18, was arrested on a murder charge in relation to the killing, police said.

The shooting was described as an “isolated incident” but no other details were given in the press release.

Authorities are still processing information and leads and those with information are asked to contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.