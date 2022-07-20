ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Conservationists celebrate as new brood of barn owls chicks are ringed

By Rebecca Black
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

The discovery of a brood of four barn owl chicks in Co Antrim is being celebrated by conservationists.

The young birds were carefully ringed by volunteer nest minder Ciaran Walsh to help track where they go as they mature.

Mr Walsh said the father of the chicks was part of the largest brood of barn owls recorded in Northern Ireland back in July 2018.

“I had been tracking that bird from the nest site, he’s been living up here on his own, and a mate came last year, the first time a mate came, she is not ringed so we don’t know where she came from,” he said.

“It’s a great site, perfect for barn owls, he’s been here for four years and this is the first time he has had chicks.

“Barn owls in the wild normally only live for five years so I’m glad he got to put his own brood out before he meets his end.

“We had a total of six in this latest brood but two of them didn’t make it so there was four that we rung. They all look healthy and are a good weight, they should all go to fledgling within the next three to four weeks time.”

The 2018 brood, discovered on the outskirts of Crumlin, was then described by conservationists as unprecedented. They were also ringed.

One was tracked to Drogheda, Co Louth where it died after colliding with power cables.

“We think possibly another one from that brood is at our other site, but we would have to catch it to read the ring and we wouldn’t advise doing that,” he said.

“They’ll move about the country, looking for sites. Some will stay within two-three miles, some within ten miles but others will be more adventurous and go further. There was a bird a number of years ago was rung in August in Co Kerry and by the end of September it turned up dead at the edge of the carriageway in Limavady – it’s a fair jaunt in the space of four weeks from Kerry to Limavady.”

Mr Walsh described a good year locally in 2022 with three nests.

“We’re over the moon with that, and in total there are four chicks at this site, four in a chimney at an old farm house and three in an old water tower,” he said.

“We’re very happy, this year has been a good year.”

The Antrim man works along with three others, and said his work to support the barn owl population takes between 20-30 hours a week after work, with duties such as putting seed out to keep mice fed and putting up nest boxes.

“It is a big commitment but I enjoy it,” he said.

“We’ve got about 60-70 nest boxes up, and we’re hoping that when these chicks fledge they’ll find the other boxes and set up home. But there is no telling where they are going to go.”

The charity, the Ulster Wildlife Trust estimates there are fewer than 30 breeding pairs left in Northern Ireland.

The situation has been attributed to a loss of suitable foraging and nesting habitat, extreme weather conditions, combined with the build-up of toxins from consuming poisoned prey.

In Northern Ireland, barn owls are protected by the Wildlife (Northern Ireland) Order. It is an offence to intentionally or recklessly damage, destroy or disturb the bird, the nest, the egg or the dependant young at any time.

Comments / 0

Related
Real Homes

10 plants that are toxic to cats: flowers to avoid in your yard and home

These plants that are toxic to cats are best avoided in your yard and home if you want to keep your feline friend safe and healthy. Cats are compulsory carnivores and don't eat plant matter at all. In fact, their livers haven't evolved to have the enzymes necessary to break down plant nutrients, so many common plants can do your cat real harm.
ANIMALS
Good News Network

Duck alla Pest Control—This Horde of Ducks Have Been Protecting 140 Acres of Vineyards for a Half Century (WATCH)

An antique vineyard in South Africa has ditched toxic pesticides for a horde of hungry ducks, as they attempt to make their wines more sustainable. In reality, Vergenoegd Löw, the wine estate outside Cape Town, South Africa, has been running ducks through their grape vines since the 1970s, but recently they’re trying to introduce this method of pest control to their industry allies.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barn Owl#Owls#Brood#Conservationists#The Chicks
deseret.com

Monarch butterfly lands on international endangered species list

The iconic and much beloved orange and black Monarch butterfly was added to the “red list” or classified as endangered on Thursday by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Scientists say its population has declined by as much as 84% from 1996 and 2021. Stuart Pimm, an...
UTAH STATE
Indy100

Woman was mind blown after discovering Asda corn flake boxes actually join up to make a picture

Cereal boxes come in all different sizes and patterns, but one woman spotted something curious in a lineup of corn flake boxes during a recent shopping trip. TikToker Francesca (@francescacharityshop) was browsing the aisles when she came across Asda's own brand of Corn Flakes sitting on the shelf with the box image being a picture of a bowl of cornflakes on a wood surface, with the ride side of the bowl slightly cut off.
TV & VIDEOS
Phys.org

This songbird can keep time with the best of them

When it comes to keeping time, an unassuming species of songbird is on a par with professional musicians, according to new research led by scientists at The University of Texas at Austin. The study is the first to investigate natural time-keeping ability of an animal in the wild rather than...
AUSTIN, TX
Indy100

A Russian strapped a machine gun to a robot dog and it's terrifying

A clip of a machine gun strapped to a robotic dog firing bullets has absolutely terrified the internet. A clip posted on Twitter showed the gun attached to the robot firing rounds at targets set up against a snowy backdrop while the robot dog itself appeared light on its feet and scarily agile.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Indy100

Dementia charity to make giant scarf to wrap around Royal Albert Hall

Knitters have put their needles to the test in a bid to create a giant scarf to cover the Royal Albert Hall for a dementia charity, with one claiming to have a “magic ball of wool”.The Lewy Body Society intends to wrap a 244-metre scarf around the concert hall on September 22, to support those living with Lewy body dementia – a condition which affects movement, thinking skills, mood, memory and behaviour. Help us raise awareness of Lewy body dementia by wrapping the entire Royal Albert Hall in London (244m) in a huge...
CHARITIES
Phys.org

That lone, craggy gum tree on a farm? It's a lifeline for koalas

Certain eucalyptus trees on farms have added nitrogen due to the fertile soil. Despite dangers, koalas will travel from bushland to reach these trees and feed on their nutritious leaves. Farmers should pay heed to this, the University of Sydney researchers say. Scattered, isolated farm trees may be postcard-perfect, but...
ANIMALS
Fast Company

This new apartment building in Amsterdam is new housing for wildlife, not just humans

Amsterdam is in the midst of a housing shortage, and a new building will help, adding 82 apartments to the city’s inventory. But it will also help a different, nonhuman housing shortage, providing much-needed habitat for several other species, from nests in the façade for birds and bats to landscaping that supports hedgehogs and fish.
PETS
Indy100

London Zoo visitors get first glimpse of endangered Sumatran tiger cubs

Keepers and visitors at London Zoo have celebrated the birth of three critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs.Born in June, the first few weeks of the cubs lives were spent inside the cubbing den of their Tiger Territory enclosure with their mother, Gaysha.The youngster’s were spotted by keepers when the July heatwave prompted Gaysha to bring the tiny trio outside.The Sumatran tiger, whose habitat is the forests and jungles of Sumatra, Indonesia, are now classified as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Animals.There were estimated to be 1,000 Sumatran tigers in the wild in the 1970s but today’s...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Thousands raised in memory of ‘inspiring’ brother and his aunt, Helen McCrory

An Army officer has raised thousands of pounds for charity by cycling 2,100 kilometres from London to Madrid in memory of his “inspiring” brother and his aunt, actress Helen McCrory.Tom Yaxley, 32, is the brother of Hugo Yaxley and nephew of McCrory, who died from cancer in April 2021 aged 52.Mr Yaxley has embarked on the cycle across Europe for Ride4Hugo, a series of fundraising events organised by friends and family which have earned more than £115,000 for four charities.The money has been raised for Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance (DSAA), Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA), children’s...
CHARITIES
Indy100

Archie, six, rings bell to celebrate end of 42 months of cancer treatment

A young cancer patient who gave hope to others when he survived Covid-19 early in the pandemic has finally rung the hospital bell to celebrate the end of his treatment.Archie Wilks was just four when he caught coronavirus in March 2020 during treatment for neuroblastoma, a rare childhood cancer.The Tottenham Hotspur fan’s recovery a few weeks later gave hope to many parents with seriously ill children and well-wishers included England striker Harry Kane.It took another two years, after a total of 42 months of cancer treatment, for the six-year-old to finally be able to ring the bell at Addenbrooke’s Hospital,...
HEALTH
Indy100

Anne, eight, breaks record by naming every capital and currency in the world

An eight-year-old girl has become the youngest person to name the capital city and currency of every country in the world.Anne Winston, from Cardiff, broke the world record for reciting the details of all 195 countries in seven minutes and 15 seconds.The year three pupil, from Pontprennau Primary School, said her interest was piqued five years ago when her father began telling her about different countries around the globe on their journeys to and from nursery.Words cannot describe our emotions and joy and we truly hope that this leads to her achieving greater heights in the futureWinston Jacob and Jincy...
KIDS
Phys.org

Plant buddies now at odds over declining pollinators

Competition for pollinating insects may reduce the ability of plant species to coexist, according to a paper published in Nature. This effect, which may impact plant diversity, is expected to be heightened as the number of pollinators decreases. The observed global decline of pollinators has incited the need to better...
GARDENING
Indy100

Sherry from first Duke of Wellington’s cellar goes for double expected price

A 170-year-old bottle of sherry from the home of the first Duke of Wellington has exceeded its estimated sale price after selling for £1,527.50 at auction.The rare item is believed to have been bottled at Apsley House at Hyde Park Corner in central London between 1850 and 1870, when it was home to the duke, Arthur Wellesley.It sold to a UK buyer during Dreweatts’ Fine And Rare Wine And Spirits sale on Thursday for a hammer price of £1,300, with the buyer’s premium of 17.5% increasing the total price to £1,527.50.This was more than double the auction house’s upper estimate...
DRINKS
Indy100

A woman was asked to film a couple's marriage proposal and it went spectacularly wrong

A woman has gone viral after she was tasked with filming a proposal on a beach and ended up failing spectacularly.A proposal is meant to be a beautiful moment a couple will remember forever, but one newly engaged pair found that theirs will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.In a hilarious clip that’s been viewed 9.4 million times and seems to have been captured by a passerby, a woman is seen standing next to a couple on the beach and filming as the man reached into his pocket to retrieve a ring box for the proposal.But, before he even...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Indy100

183K+
Followers
14K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy