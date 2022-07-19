Behind on equipment replacements, Great Bend considers new method

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The work on West 11th Avenue has prompted the finding of additional problems. "We currently have the 11th Avenue reconstruction project going on," said Jeff Schenk with the city. "It's going on between the Harsha Canal and Main Street. Right now, we have from the Harsha Canal to 4th Street closed. During the construction of this phase, the contractor hit a water service line, repairing it revealed that the existing main was going to be too shallow. After the new pavement was going to be on, it was going to be approximately 20 inches from the top of pavement, which is well within the frost line. We have immediately begun to design a water main relocation. The intent is to be able to complete the realignment of this new water line, while still getting the main line of 11th Avenue open. I know the project has already been delayed."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO