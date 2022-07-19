ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind on equipment replacements, Great Bend considers new method

 2 days ago
The two street sweepers the City of Great Bend operates are often broken down, and one of them requires CDL certification to drive. The aging equipment has prevented the city from cleaning the streets as much as they would like to. Great Bend has two different street sweepers, regenerative...

