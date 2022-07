Back-to-school season is just around the corner, and Walmart is inviting its communities nationwide to get healthy at Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, July 23. Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu at pharmacies. This event provides an opportunity for parents to get their children vaccinated before school starts and to take steps toward improving their overall health.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO