PORTLAND (WGME) -- Tornado Warnings in the state of Maine are rare. Tornado Warnings in Maine during the overnight hours are extremely rare. In fact, taking a look at all 77 Tornado Warnings issued by the National Weather Service in Gray over the years, only one of those occurred between the hours of 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. That one was early Tuesday morning just before 1 a.m.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO