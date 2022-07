The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the person(s) responsible for shooting two ponies over the weekend. On Sunday July 17, 2022, deputies responded to a report of two ponies being shot and killed at “Equine Advocacy of Louisiana”, a horse rescue east of Amite. “Equine Advocacy of Louisiana” is a non-profit organization who serves to promote, as well as protect, the welfare of horses in Louisiana. These two ponies had been rescued and were under care of the organization at the time of being shot.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO