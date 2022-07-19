ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niangua, MO

MARSELLA (JONES) O’CONNOR

Laclede Record
 2 days ago

Marsella (Jones) O’Connor, 86, of Niangua, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her home. She was born March 7, 1936, in Rogersville, Mo. to Ulva and Viola (Cornett) Jones. On April 21, 1957, she was married Garrel O’Connor. She was preceded in death by her parents;...

Laclede Record

MSG (RET) CARL J. WINNINGHAM JR.

MSG (Ret) Carl J. Winningham Jr., 89, of Waynesville, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, in the Harry S Truman VA Hospital of Columbia. He is survived by his wife Cheryl Winningham of the home; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Hammack of the home and Pam Smith (Ron) of St. Robert; five brothers-in-law, Cliff Hammock (Tammy) of Claremont, Fla.; Danny Hammock of St. Robert; Bill Hammock (Rhonda) of St. Robert; Mark Hammock of St. Robert, and Gary Hammock (Jennifer) of St. Robert; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
Laclede Record

KELLY RENEE THOMAS

Kelly Renee Thomas, 61, of Eldridge, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. She was born June 10, 1961, in Springfield, Mo. to Jerry and Marilyn Smith Davis. Kelly was preceded in death by her father, and a brother, Kurt Davis. Kelly was raised in...
ELDRIDGE, MO
Laclede Record

JOHNNY JAMES BIRAM

Johnny James Biram, 88, of Licking, formerly of Plato, died Thursday, July 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. He was born Jan. 21, 1934, in Plato, Mo. to Vernon and Cecil (Welch) Biram. Johnny grew up in the Plato area and attended Plato High School. On June 3, 1954, he married...
PLATO, MO
Laclede Record

BEULAH M. (ROBERTSON) LONG

Beulah M. (Robertson) Long, 83, of Hartville, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 14, 1938, in Wright County, Mo. to the late Omar Arvall and Ruth Estella (Martin) Robertson. On Sept. 5, 1956, she married Owen LeRoy Long. She was preceded in death by...
HARTVILLE, MO
Laclede Record

CHARLES EDWARD ENGLISH

Charles Edward English, 74, of Richland, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, in the Harry S Truman Medical Center of Columbia. He is survived by his wife, April English of the home; two children, Tommy English (Alicia) of Bostwick, Fla. and Glen English (Dana) of Elkton, Fla.; three step-children, Ryan Juergens of Richland; Mikayla Harvey (Cole) of Quantico, Va. and Adyson Day (Kevan Berry) of Richland; five grandchildren, Trista, Olivia, Marissa, Seth, and Danielle; four step-grandchildren, Khloee, Elijah, Aubree, and Atticus; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Martha English Johnson of Jacksonville, Fla.; several other relatives and many friends.
RICHLAND, MO
Laclede Record

JUANITA ANNE WOLKEN

Juanita Anne Wolken, 77, of Lebanon, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin. She was born Feb. 27, 1945, in Colorado Springs, Colo. to Carl “Jack’’ William and Juanita Davis Holler. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Frances Fae...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Governor Mike Parson to visit Lebanon Wednesday

HB3020 includes $5 million in funding for the Jordan Valley Community Health Center Clinic and Lebanon R-3 Early Childhood Center scheduled to open in 2023 in the Robert W. Plaster Center for Student Success. [LEBANON, MO] – Jordan Valley Community Health Center (JVCHC) and the Lebanon R-3 School District are...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

On the ballot: Republican Central Committee

When they cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary election, some Laclede County voters will also choose committee people to help operate the local Republican party. Laclede County Republican Central Committee Chairman Van Heafley said committeepeople are elected officials in each of the county’s 11 townships. “There’s two in each one and both parties have committeemen there are Democrat and Republicans,” Heafley said. “For what we do, we’re called the eyes and ears of the people in our township.” For more on this story see the LCR.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO

