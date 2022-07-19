MARSELLA (JONES) O’CONNOR

When they cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary election, some Laclede County voters will also choose committee people to help operate the local Republican party. Laclede County Republican Central Committee Chairman Van Heafley said committeepeople are elected officials in each of the county’s 11 townships. “There’s two in each one and both parties have committeemen there are Democrat and Republicans,” Heafley said. “For what we do, we’re called the eyes and ears of the people in our township.” For more on this story see the LCR.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO