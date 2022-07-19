ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

JUANITA ANNE WOLKEN

Laclede Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuanita Anne Wolken, 77, of Lebanon, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin. She was born Feb. 27, 1945, in Colorado Springs, Colo. to Carl “Jack’’ William and Juanita Davis Holler. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Frances...

Laclede Record

KELLY RENEE THOMAS

Kelly Renee Thomas, 61, of Eldridge, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. She was born June 10, 1961, in Springfield, Mo. to Jerry and Marilyn Smith Davis. Kelly was preceded in death by her father, and a brother, Kurt Davis. Kelly was raised in...
ELDRIDGE, MO
Laclede Record

JUDY HARGIS

Judy Hargis, 71, of Buffalo, died Thursday,July 14, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. She was born Aug. 17, 1950, to Glen E. and Fern (DeGeere) Scroggins. Judy attended Hillcrest High School in Springfield and Mansfield High School in Mansfield. For nearly 43 years Judy worked for OACAC helping reduce poverty and improving the quality of life for families and individuals in Dade and Dallas County. First as a family resource specialist then as the supervisor of the Dallas County Neighborhood Center for many years. She retired after more than four decades in August 2021.
BUFFALO, MO
Laclede Record

BEULAH M. (ROBERTSON) LONG

Beulah M. (Robertson) Long, 83, of Hartville, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 14, 1938, in Wright County, Mo. to the late Omar Arvall and Ruth Estella (Martin) Robertson. On Sept. 5, 1956, she married Owen LeRoy Long. She was preceded in death by...
HARTVILLE, MO
Laclede Record

CHARLES EDWARD ENGLISH

Charles Edward English, 74, of Richland, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, in the Harry S Truman Medical Center of Columbia. He is survived by his wife, April English of the home; two children, Tommy English (Alicia) of Bostwick, Fla. and Glen English (Dana) of Elkton, Fla.; three step-children, Ryan Juergens of Richland; Mikayla Harvey (Cole) of Quantico, Va. and Adyson Day (Kevan Berry) of Richland; five grandchildren, Trista, Olivia, Marissa, Seth, and Danielle; four step-grandchildren, Khloee, Elijah, Aubree, and Atticus; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Martha English Johnson of Jacksonville, Fla.; several other relatives and many friends.
RICHLAND, MO
Laclede Record

Governor Mike Parson to visit Lebanon Wednesday

HB3020 includes $5 million in funding for the Jordan Valley Community Health Center Clinic and Lebanon R-3 Early Childhood Center scheduled to open in 2023 in the Robert W. Plaster Center for Student Success. [LEBANON, MO] – Jordan Valley Community Health Center (JVCHC) and the Lebanon R-3 School District are...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

About Town: Danny McMillen

Danny McMillen is a talented musician and artist who has lived in Lebanon for the past 35 years. “I play a little and I sing a little,’’ he said. “I keep getting jobs.’’ He said that he has lived in Lebanon longer than he has lived anywhere else.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

JOHNNY JAMES BIRAM

Johnny James Biram, 88, of Licking, formerly of Plato, died Thursday, July 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. He was born Jan. 21, 1934, in Plato, Mo. to Vernon and Cecil (Welch) Biram. Johnny grew up in the Plato area and attended Plato High School. On June 3, 1954, he married...
PLATO, MO
Laclede Record

MARSELLA (JONES) O’CONNOR

Marsella (Jones) O’Connor, 86, of Niangua, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her home. She was born March 7, 1936, in Rogersville, Mo. to Ulva and Viola (Cornett) Jones. On April 21, 1957, she was married Garrel O’Connor. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, May...
NIANGUA, MO
Laclede Record

On the ballot: Republican Central Committee

When they cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary election, some Laclede County voters will also choose committee people to help operate the local Republican party. Laclede County Republican Central Committee Chairman Van Heafley said committeepeople are elected officials in each of the county’s 11 townships. “There’s two in each one and both parties have committeemen there are Democrat and Republicans,” Heafley said. “For what we do, we’re called the eyes and ears of the people in our township.” For more on this story see the LCR.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO

