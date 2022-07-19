ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Boston police unions sue city over restricting use of pepper spray and other less lethal weapons

By Juliet Schulman-Hall
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two Boston police unions are suing the city after Boston politicians restricted the use of less lethal weapons including pepper spray, according to a press release released by the unions. Boston Police Superior Officers Federation and Boston Police Detectives Benevolent Society said that they filed joint legal action against...

wgbh.org

DA candidate Ricardo Arroyo criticizes Boston police response to Patriot Front march

About 100 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front marched through Boston in early June, allegedly attacking a Black artist along their route. In a Boston Public Radio interview Wednesday, current City Councilor and Suffolk County District Attorney candidate Ricardo Arroyo called for stronger intelligence efforts to combat white supremacy, as well as for police reform, conviction integrety and data transparency in his campaign for DA.
