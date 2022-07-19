ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsville, NY

BFLO Store hoping to reopen new location later this week

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Td4oG_0gkuv3GE00

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new BFLO Store, which will serve as the retailer’s flagship location, is closed until all contractor work is finished.

It’s expected that the store, which is located at the Transitown Plaza, will reopen later this week. Previously, the store was located at the front of the Eastern Hills Mall.

Their other locations at the Walden Galleria, McKinley Mall and Canalside remain open at this time. The online store is open, too.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Get Birthday Freebies at Local Restaurants in WNY

It’s your birthday! And if you’re gonna party like it’s your birthday you should be taking full advantage of all the perks of being born. Luckily for you, places all across WNY want to treat you to some birthday freebies to help make your day extra special. From discounted meals to birthday shots, ~free~ never sounded so good.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

How to Spend a Day in The Tonawandas

If you find yourself in the Northtowns for a day, one area worth exploring is the region home to the Tonawandas. Sharing the Erie Barge Canal, the twin cities of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda offer a variety of places to eat, drink, shop, listen to live music, and venture along the Niagara River and Erie Canal.
TONAWANDA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsville, NY
Williamsville, NY
Business
News 4 Buffalo

First-of-its-kind Black-owned, vegan grocery store to open in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s time to save the date for July 30! The grand opening of Plantae Market kicks off at 11 a.m., at 212 Grant St. and it’s going to be unique. The first-of-its-kind, Black-owned, vegan grocery store in Western New York is owned and operated by Donisha Gant, whose frequent trips to Los Angeles left her craving similar dairy-free options in the Queen City.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mckinley Mall#Bflo#An Associated Press Award
WHEC TV-10

Seabreeze adds bag and cooler checks at the gate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Seabreeze’s safety team will begin implementing a new security screening process at the admission gates. Starting on Wednesday, all bags and coolers will be checked for prohibited items before entering the park. Although Seabreeze’s policy on prohibited items is the same, checking bags and coolers...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Private Beach For Sale Minutes From Buffalo [PHOTOS]

Is it hot enough for you? Across the United States (and the globe) there are millions sweating in the heat of the summer. What do you do to cool off? Stay in the air-conditioned comfort of home? Swim in a pool or shower in cold water? What if you could invite your friends and family to join you on you very own PRIVATE beach? Now that is refreshing!
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda hosting 39th annual Canal Fest

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Tonawandas were busy Wednesday night hosting the 39th year of Canal Fest. The eight-day event helps support nearly 50 non-profit organizations. The event kicked off this past Sunday and every night this week there is something to enjoy. The festival finishes with a craft show this weekend and organizers say they expect a large crowd every night.
TONAWANDA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara is open for business: Town board signs off on new Amazon facility

NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amazon is one step closer to calling the Town of Niagara home. The new, state-of-the-art first-mile mega distribution center received unanimous site plan approval by the Niagara Town Board on Tuesday. This vote means the plots of land that comprise the project will be joined together and the proposed plans for the structure were approved. This is the final municipal approval in relation to zoning entitlements.
NIAGARA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Frying up legendary Mumbo wings at the Broadway Market

​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Buffalo and chicken wings go hand-in-hand and a special pop-up at the Broadway Market is serving up a little bit of wing history to go along with it. It’s a wing Wednesday as we get a glimpse of an iconic Buffalo delicacy out at the Broadway Market.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 More Companies We Wish Would Offer A Golden Keychain In Western New York

Today is National Hot Dog Day. To celebrate, Ted's Hot Dogs is offering a golden keychain! We wish more companies could do it too. Did you know that hot dogs were originally called dachshund sausages because they resembled the long bodies of a dachshund breed? It was later shortened to hot dog. There's a long history behind these things...and today is the day to celebrate them.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

22 Places with a Great Outdoor Patio & Fire Pit in WNY

Whether it’s a cool summer evening or a crisp fall day, something about a patio with a fire pit makes outdoor seating that much better. Knowing what the people like, these places are bringing the heat (pun intended). Grab your friends and some cocktails and cozy up at one of these outdoor patios with a fire pit in WNY.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Popular Buffalo Restaurant Closes

It’s been brought up before, but that’s because it’s true; the local food scene is one of the best parts about the City of Buffalo. It’s not only the amazing food that gets served, but the incredible locally-owned restaurants with dedicated staff that makes dining in the 716 an unmatched experience.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy