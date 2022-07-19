BFLO Store hoping to reopen new location later this week

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new BFLO Store, which will serve as the retailer’s flagship location, is closed until all contractor work is finished.

It’s expected that the store, which is located at the Transitown Plaza, will reopen later this week. Previously, the store was located at the front of the Eastern Hills Mall.

Their other locations at the Walden Galleria, McKinley Mall and Canalside remain open at this time. The online store is open, too.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.