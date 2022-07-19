ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Township, NJ

Multi-unit housing for Atlantic Avenue gains planning board approval

By Corey Rothauser
Star News Group
Star News Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6qJh_0gkut4DN00

WALL TOWNSHIP — The preliminary and final site plan for a multifamily age-restricted [55 and over] community to be located at 1809 Atlantic Avenue was approved by the Planning Board during a public meeting on Monday.

The Applicant, Sea Glass LLC., now has approval from the Planning Board to demolish an existing single-family residence to construct five three-story residential buildings containing 52 bedroom dwelling units, 10 of which are classified as affordable units.

The property is just east of the Atlantic Club, on the opposite side of Atlantic Avenue. It is also bordered on the east by an 11,000 square-foot office building occupied by VHB+Brinkerhoff Environmental Services.

William Kurtz, a licensed engineer and co-owner of Sea Glass LLC., expects construction on the four-acre parcel, which is currently zoned for affordable housing, to begin sometime in 2023. The Planning Board approval covers the first phase of construction.

Government
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

