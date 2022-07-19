Multi-unit housing for Atlantic Avenue gains planning board approval

WALL TOWNSHIP — The preliminary and final site plan for a multifamily age-restricted [55 and over] community to be located at 1809 Atlantic Avenue was approved by the Planning Board during a public meeting on Monday.

The Applicant, Sea Glass LLC., now has approval from the Planning Board to demolish an existing single-family residence to construct five three-story residential buildings containing 52 bedroom dwelling units, 10 of which are classified as affordable units.

The property is just east of the Atlantic Club, on the opposite side of Atlantic Avenue. It is also bordered on the east by an 11,000 square-foot office building occupied by VHB+Brinkerhoff Environmental Services.

William Kurtz, a licensed engineer and co-owner of Sea Glass LLC., expects construction on the four-acre parcel, which is currently zoned for affordable housing, to begin sometime in 2023. The Planning Board approval covers the first phase of construction.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.