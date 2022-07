ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is asking residents why many are driving their trash to the local transfer station instead of using contracted county companies. The Hominy Creek Station off Brevard Road is now seeing up to 500 people a day. Residents pay $2 a bag to dump their trash. Because of increasing numbers, the county is asking users to fill out an online questionnaire.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO