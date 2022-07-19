ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Time to hold gun lobby accountable for unsafe gun-sale practices

By Other Voices
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the gun lobby resists background checks, it helps criminals get guns. When gun lobbyists resist cracking down on ghost guns, it helps criminals get guns. When they refuse to limit the magazine size, they make the...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Connecticut State
CBS New York

Some gun owners already seeking more concealable weapons after Supreme Court ruling

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. - The Supreme Court's ruling striking down New York's concealed carry restrictions could undermine similar restrictions in more than a handful of states, including New Jersey. Lawmakers there are already looking to prevent their rules from being changed. Thursday's ruling strikes down the ability for cities and states to limit who can carry a concealed weapon, and that's already having an impact on what kinds of guns people are buying. As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, hours after the ruling Caleb Ostolaza went to Urban Tactical in Jersey City to trade in his handgun. He got something smaller to better carry...
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
Daily Mail

States prepare to defend gun laws after Supreme Court ruling 'invited open season' on firearm restrictions by overturning New York controls on concealed carry

Democratic states with more restrictive gun laws were scrambling on Friday to begin the process of fighting back after a Supreme Court decision a day earlier that overturned New York's concealed carry laws. The decision leaves them trying to figure out what concealed-carry controls they might still be able to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Concealed carry instructor says Supreme Court 'upheld' the Constitution by striking down NY gun law

Concealed carry instructor Leon Spears joined "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday to weigh in on the significance of the Supreme Court’s ruling about concealed carry. LEON SPEARS: It’s so empowering to teach people in D.C. about the ability to carry a firearm. I don’t know how many people are my clients that actually are just empowered that number one, they have the ability to carry and defend themselves and their families.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns
The Independent

California governor passes law that allows gun violence victims to sue firearm manufacturers

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law that will now allow for gun violence victims in the state to sue firearm companies in civil suits when their products are used in a violent crime.“It’s well known that nearly every industry is held to account when their products cause harm or injury. All except one – the gun industry,” the California governor said in a statement released on Tuesday alongside the bill’s passage. “Today, California is going to change that. They can no longer hide from the mass destruction they have caused.”The bill, which was sent to the Democratic governor...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
Reason.com

SCOTUS Vacates 4 Decisions Upholding Gun Control Laws Whose Constitutionality Now Looks Doubtful

The Supreme Court yesterday vacated four appeals court decisions upholding gun control laws, remanding the cases for reconsideration in light of its decision last week in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. The remanded cases involve Hawaii's restrictions on carrying guns for self-defense, California's 10-round magazine limit, a similar New Jersey law, and Maryland's "assault weapon" ban.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Vox

The Supreme Court’s new gun ruling means virtually no gun regulation is safe

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen is a devastating decision for anyone who cares about reducing gun violence. It massively expands the scope of the Second Amendment, abandons more than a decade of case law governing which gun laws are permitted by the Constitution, and replaces this case law with a new legal framework that, as Justice Stephen Breyer writes in dissent, “imposes a task on the lower courts that judges cannot easily accomplish.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Idaho Republicans Reject Amendment Allowing Abortion to Save Woman's Life

Idaho Republicans rejected an amendment to their party platform that would have allowed abortion to save a mother's life. A 2020 law banning abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest or to protect the mother's life is set to take effect in the deeply conservative state 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24.
IDAHO STATE
BBC

What comes next for US gun control?

Last month, US President Joe Biden signed a landmark gun-control bill into law. While the legislation, which was passed with bipartisan support, has many limits, it was a step in America's efforts to tackle escalating gun violence. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court issued a decision that cast the future of more strict limits on gun ownership in doubt.
POLITICS
The Independent

Four Washington DC gun owners file lawsuit to carry firearms on public transit after Supreme Court ruling

Four men in Washington DC with permits to carry concealed handguns filed a federal lawsuit against the nation’s capital city to legally carry firearms on the Metro transit system, arguing that a recent US Supreme Court ruling that struck down a New York law grants them permission to carry their weapons on public transit.The lawsuit filed in US District Court on 30 June cites a ruling from the nation’s high court issued just days earlier on 23 June that ruled against a century-old New York law requiring handgun owners to show “proper cause” in order to obtain a license...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Gunmaker accused of targeting "at-risk young men"

Gun control advocates have filed a complaint with the FTC, alleging a gunmaker "preys on at-risk young men." CBS News identified similar complaints against gunmakers going back to 1996, but no evidence that the marketing practices were investigated further. Catherine Herridge reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Gabby Giffords Decries ‘Reckless and Dangerous’ Supreme Court Gun Ruling as Documentary Celebrating Her Inspirational Recovery Debuts

“Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down,” an inspirational story about the former Arizona congresswoman’s fight to recover from an assassination attempt in 2011 and lobby for greater gun safety laws, arrives in theaters July 15 amid a troubling surge in mass shootings across the country, underscoring the scope of her challenge.
ILLINOIS STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
78K+
Followers
75K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy