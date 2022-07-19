Healdsburg’s Single Thread Named 50th Best Restaurant in the World

A $74,000 grant will be used to improve water conservation in a town on the Sonoma Coast. The County of Sonoma Department of Transportation and Public Works received the grant from the California Department of Water Resources to install smart meters for the water system serving approximately 128 connections in Jenner by the Sea. The funding comes as part of an overall $5-million award from the Urban and Multi-benefit Drought Relief Grant Program. The project aligns with both the Resilient Infrastructure and Climate Action and Resiliency pillars of Sonoma County’s Five-Year Strategic Plan. Supervisor Lynda Hopkins says that Jenner by the Sea loses between 74,000 to 307,000 gallons of water per month and that with these smart meters “we can identify if that water loss is due to unrecorded usage or leaks.” Russian River Utilities, will swap out existing meters with new smart meters in the coming months.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO