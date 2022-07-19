ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healdsburg, CA

Healdsburg’s Single Thread Named 50th Best Restaurant in the World

ksro.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Healdsburg restaurant once again makes the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. Single Thread got the 50th spot, slipping from 37th...

www.ksro.com

Thrillist

This California City Is the Gateway to Wine Country and Redwood Forests

Santa Rosa is a patchwork of hills, valleys, plains, and fields and fields of grapes. As the seat of Sonoma County, its location means one thing: wineries galore. Well, okay, two things if you throw in its convenient access to redwoods, the tallest and oldest trees in the country (no biggie). As one of the largest cities in California’s wine country, Santa Rosa is cosmopolitan enough to host boutique hotels, microbreweries, and hip coffee shops, but sleepy enough that it would be easy enough to wile away a day hiking the Redwood Coast.
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomamag.com

Healdsburg Restaurant Named Among Top 50 in the World

Healdsburg’s is the only California restaurant to make this year’s World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, as announced Monday at a live ceremony in London. Though the Michelin-starred restaurant slipped from last year’s No. 37 position to No. 50, it bested San Francisco’s Benu and Atelier Crenn, which made the top 50 list in 2021. (Benu came in at No. 97 and Atelier Crenn at No. 72 on a 51 to 100 ranking released before the awards ceremony.)
HEALDSBURG, CA
ksro.com

United Airlines to End Service with Sonoma County Airport

In a few months, United Airlines will indefinitely suspend its service out of Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. United plans to leave the airport November 1st, because of an ongoing pilot shortage. United Airlines was servicing both the San Francisco and Denver markets from Santa Rosa. But, its Denver service has been suspended since November of 2020 because of the pandemic. United Airlines was most recently planning to restart its service between Santa Rosa and Denver in January of 2023.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma’s Gay Wine Weekend Makes Its Full Return

After two years of pandemic-related restrictions, Sonoma’s Gay Wine Weekend is back in full swing. The three-day event started Friday with a mixer at the Lodge at Sonoma. On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered for wine tasting, dancing, and musical performances at Chateau Saint Jean Winery in Kenwood. The 2020 Gay Wine Weekend was held virtually, then last year, the number of days and people allowed to attend were restricted. The event has been held annually for eleven years now.
SONOMA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Ranked One of the Best Cities to Rent

Santa Rosa took a spot on WalletHub’s new list of Best Places to Rent in America. Santa Rosa comes in 71st out of 182 cities that made the cut. The rankings were based on each city’s rental market, affordability, and quality of life. Santa Rosa ranked 18th in quality of life, but 150th in the rental market and affordability metrics. The city is one spot better on the list than Mobile, Alabama and one spot worse than Billings, Montana. Columbia, Maryland took the top spot, while Detroit came in last.
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

San Francisco man dies in North Bay’s China Camp State Park

A San Francisco man has died in San Rafael’s scenic China Camp State Park, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said. The man, 67-year-old Sherman Wayne Chen, died Tuesday, July 19, for unknown reasons while riding an electric bicycle on China Camp’s Bay View Trail. Authorities said Chen — who was wearing a helmet — lost control of his bike while riding up a hill and fell off a steep ridge line, injuring him. First responders and paramedics located Chen on a ravine and administered CPR, but he died on site despite "extensive efforts."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa and Windsor May Be Next to Ban New Gas Stations

Santa Rosa and Windsor could be the next cities in Sonoma County to ban new gas stations. Both councils are tentatively scheduled to consider the bans in August per recommendations from their planning commissions. Woody Hastings, co-coordinator of the Sonoma County-based Coalition Opposing New Gas Stations, said in a news release “Along with extended drought, extreme heat episodes, and other anomalous disruptions, it makes no sense to continue with the obsolete and dangerous 20th century energy systems.” Petaluma, Sebastopol, Rohnert Park and, most recently, Cotati have already imposed moratoriums on new gas stations. Petaluma was the first in the country to do so in March of 2021. Sonoma County has a total of 138 gas stations.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Horse Racing Coming Back to the Sonoma County Fair

For the first time in three years, horse racing will be part of the Sonoma County Fair. There will be an eight-day horse racing meet this August. As with many events, the Wine Country Horse Racing Meet has been a victim of the pandemic. In 2020, there was no Sonoma County Fair. Last year, there was a smaller event called the Summer Fun Fest that didn’t feature horse racing. The first horse race is August 4th.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Covid Cases May Soon Top Winter Surge

Health officials say the new Covid wave in the state could top the winter surge. Coronavirus levels tested in San Francisco’s wastewater are at higher levels now than during the winter according to experts at Emory University. The CDC says the newer BA5 subvariant is potentially more infectious than the Omicron strain and state officials believe at-home testing is also skewing Covid data as many cases are not officially logged. If you are not yet vaccinated, with the recommended booster shots, there are 6 clinics offering free vaccinations in Sonoma County today. Children aged 6 months to 4 years of age are also eligible for the Covid vaccine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Units respond to brush fire near Hidden Valley Lake

(KRON) — Cal Fire units responded to a three-acre brush fire near Highway 29 on Wednesday afternoon. Forward progress on the fire has been stopped and it is 75 percent contained. The fire is at Highway 29 and Grange Road, just northwest of Napa County. Cal Fire reported the fire on Twitter at 3:50 p.m. […]
HIDDEN VALLEY LAKE, CA
ksro.com

New Zoning Rules Approved for Large Retail Developments in Petaluma

The Petaluma City Council has approved a new zoning amendment for large retail developments. The 6-1 decision now requires General Retail, Grocery and Building and Landscape Materials Sales zoning areas of more than 25,000 square feet to undergo a discretionary review for land uses and obtain a conditional use permit. The Argus-Courier reports that the decision impacts new commercial businesses at seven general retail locations along the East Washington business corridor, about 10 locations throughout the McDowell Boulevard business corridor and at least five other locations in various parts of the city. Council member Mike Healey was the sole “no” vote saying he would’ve voted “yes” if it didn’t apply to projects already proposed.
PETALUMA, CA
CBS News

Update: Death reported at China Camp State Park in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL – A fatality was reported at China Camp State Park on Tuesday, officials said. The California Department of Parks and Recreation confirmed KPIX 5 that a person had died. No additional details about the death were immediately available and the person's name was not released. The death...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County to Decide New Evacuation Policy for Farm Workers in August

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors are pushing back a decision on a new evacuation policy to next month. On Tuesday, Supervisors debated and heard public comment on creating a new policy to allow farmers back onto their property during mandatory evacuations if allowed to do so by public safety officials. Supervisors are also trying to balance that with protections for farm workers along with possible hazard pay. The board appears to be heading towards approving a pass program through the sheriff’s office along with other requirements for those seeking to enter evacuation zones. County staff will present the board with a new comprehensive plan on August 30th.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Grant Awarded for Smart Water Meters for Jenner by the Sea

A $74,000 grant will be used to improve water conservation in a town on the Sonoma Coast. The County of Sonoma Department of Transportation and Public Works received the grant from the California Department of Water Resources to install smart meters for the water system serving approximately 128 connections in Jenner by the Sea. The funding comes as part of an overall $5-million award from the Urban and Multi-benefit Drought Relief Grant Program. The project aligns with both the Resilient Infrastructure and Climate Action and Resiliency pillars of Sonoma County’s Five-Year Strategic Plan. Supervisor Lynda Hopkins says that Jenner by the Sea loses between 74,000 to 307,000 gallons of water per month and that with these smart meters “we can identify if that water loss is due to unrecorded usage or leaks.” Russian River Utilities, will swap out existing meters with new smart meters in the coming months.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Kindergarten Readiness Down to 32-Percent

Kindergarten readiness in Sonoma County is down for the fifth straight year. The READY Project released its annual report on the subject Monday, though the numbers are from 2021. In 2016, 40-percent of children entering kindergarten had the necessary skills. It’s now down to 32-percent. There’s also a noticeable racial gap. Latino, black and indigenous children are statistically less likely to be fully prepared for kindergarten than white and Asian kids. Kindergarten readiness rates are also lower in low-income families, showing there’s a socioeconomic gap as well.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Meadow Fire Burns Two Buildings in Mendocino County

A wildfire burning in Mendocino County has destroyed two buildings, but containment is improving. The Meadow Fire broke out shortly before 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, in a remote area on the east side of the Anderson Valley. It burned nearly 17-acres of land, then its forward progress slowed down in the Boonville area. The fire is now 65-percent contained. No injuries have been reported and the cause is not yet known.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

$10 Million Granted for New Roseland Library and Fire Station

$10 million in new state funding has been announced to create a new library and fire station in Roseland. State Senator Mike McGuire along with Santa Rosa City and Sonoma County leaders made the announcement yesterday securing $5 million for each project. With this investment, the project funds now total $39 million. The 6-acre property on Hearn and Dutton Avenues also leaves room for a third community building which could be an aquatic center. Despite the additional funds, there is still a funding gap for the library and the fire station.
ROSELAND, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Supervisors Look at Evacuation Land Access

Sonoma County Supervisors will consider three proposals today for farmers who want to access their land during evacuations. The three recommendations come from a group of county officials looking at the issue. One of the recommendations includes a program that would grant commercial livestock producers entry to evacuated areas under specific conditions laid out by Assembly Bill 1103. Another option would grant the Sheriff’s office authority to decide who can enter evacuated zones. A third option would task county staff to create an access program. There were two other proposals before the board but they were not recommended by county staff. A labor group, North Bay Jobs With Justice, has been advocating for their own proposed worker protections, which have been presented to the Board of Supervisors. They are rejecting oversight by the Sheriff’s Department, saying that option lacks transparency.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Vacaville Traffic Accident Hospitalizes Motorcyclist

Accident Near Vacaville Premium Outlets Injures Motorcyclist. A traffic accident in Vacaville on July 16 shut down Nut Tree Parkway following a collision involving a motorcyclist who was seriously injured. The accident occurred near Vacaville Premium Outlets at the Nut Tree Road intersection with Nut Tree Parkway in the afternoon, according to an incident report by the Vacaville Police Department.
VACAVILLE, CA

