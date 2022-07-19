ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First opioid settlement payments made, including to Coshocton

By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune
 2 days ago
COSHOCTON — The first payments to local governments from the OneOhio settlement related to the opioid crisis have been made, including to entities in Coshocton County.

More than $8.6 million in payments have been made electronically with local governments deciding how they wish to use the funding to best combat the opioid epidemic in their communities. Governments will continue to get payments from the settlement over the next 18 years.

While Ohio Attorney General in 2017, Gov. Mike DeWine made Ohio one of the first in the nation to sue drug makers and distributors for their role in flooding the market with massive amounts of highly addictive opioids.

“Ohio’s families and communities have been hit hard by the opioid epidemic,” DeWine said in a press release. “While nothing can make whole the losses sustained by Ohioans who have been affected by opioids, it is welcome news that the first payments are going out...to local governments.”

Of townships, Bethlehem is earmarked to receive overall $154.18, Crawford will get $477.95, Franklin is estimated at $493.36, Jackson will receive $1,110.07, Jefferson will net $123.34, Millcreek will get $46.25, Oxford will receive $431.69 and Washington will earn $169.59.

The City of Coshocton is earmarked for $35,722.55 and Coshocton County will receive $380,675.70. The first payment will see $16,559.33 going to the county and $1,532.63 going to the city.

Safety Service Director Max Crown is the representative from the city and Commissioner Dane Shryock is the representative for the county to the Region 12 board. It includes Muskingum, Guernsey, Perry, Morgan, Noble, Monroe and Washington counties. Mayor Don Mason of Zanesville is the Region 12 representative to the state level.

A meeting to discuss the settlement and organize the Region 12 committee will be Aug. 26. Crown said they'll know more after that meeting on what they can use the money for and what it might go toward.

Shryock said the settlement had three segments of money with funding going to local governments, different established regions and the state. While money directly to the municipalities is unrestricted, money at the regional level is restricted and competitive, he said.

Shryock said they've yet to decide how the county will spend the first payment, but he admits approximately $16,000 doesn't go very far. He said it can be used for reimbursement of expenses already paid out. Shryock gave the county subsidizing foster care dollars for babies born to drug addicts as an example.

"I think there will be a lot of agencies beating on our door for that dollar. But, the question becomes, should those agencies be going through the pot that's more competitive," Shryock said.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with close to 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

Your Radio Place

Cambridge Fire Department is working on emergency vehicle operation training

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Today and tomorrow (July 20-21), members of the Cambridge Fire Department will be completing Emergency Vehicle Operations in the parking area at the Little League Diamonds. Completion of the course is to ensure competency in operating all of the departments apparatus in varying conditions that may...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

Atlantic Emergency Solutions Announces $4.7 M Investment in Morgan County

McConnelsville, Ohio–– Atlantic Emergency Solutions, a premier provider of best-in-class fire and emergency solutions, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and Morgan County Development announced an investment of over $4.7 M to expand their facility in Morgan County. Headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, Atlantic Emergency Solutions...
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
