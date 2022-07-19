Wan'Dale Robinson signs his rookie contract with Giants

With the uncertainty in the Cleveland Browns QB room, they have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former first round pick Josh Rosen. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) With Baker Mayfield gone, and a Deshaun Watson suspension looming, Rosen will get a chance to make the opening day roster for the Browns. After being drafted 10th overall in 2018, Rosen, 25, has never been able to put it together on the field in limited opportunity. For his career Rosen has a very lackluster TD/INT Ratio of 12TDs/21INTs in 24 games (16 started). Nonetheless, Rosen will get an opportunity to prove his top draft talent was legit, and if Watson is suspended for a considerable portion of the season Rosen could be the primary backup to Jacoby Brissett. He is most likely not worth a draft pick in any fantasy format currently, but perhaps could be a superflex option later in the season should anything happen to Brissett.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO