NFL

Wan'Dale Robinson signs his rookie contract with Giants

fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

New York Giants second-round pick WR Wan’Dale Robinson signed his rookie deal — a four-year contract worth about $8.2 million. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Coming out of Kentucky, many considered the pick of Robinson...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

