ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Tech Tuesday: Instagram slides into e-commerce, drone delivery for medical care

By Ken Boddie, Travis Teich
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LfC8_0gkueqS500

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time for Tech Tuesday, and a drone delivery company is taking home medical care into the future.

Plus, move over Amazon! Instagram is taking on e-commerce with a new way to buy and sell merchandise.

Greg Nibler broke down all the top tech headlines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Prime Air: Amazon officially rolls out drone delivery to customers

It's official. After years of development announcements, Amazon will be rolling out delivery by drone for Prime customers in areas of California and Texas. While that's a small slice of customers, for now, this news couldn't be more important for the commercial drone sector, which has been gathering tons of momentum over the last few months. Amazon will join Walmart in offering limited drone delivery to a subset of customers, signaling a vote of confidence in the technology and a shifting regulatory environment from the two behemoth retailers.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#E Commerce#Drone Delivery#Nexstar Media Inc
TechCrunch

Amazon is buying primary care tech provider One Medical for $3.9B

Amazon is so far not saying much at all about how its plans for One Medical under the wing of Amazon. It’s not clear, for example, if it will remain an independent company or whether it will be integrated into Amazon’s wider healthcare strategy. The e-commerce and cloud services behemoth has been making a number of inroads into the field under its own steam, including launching an online pharmacy and building an on-demand healthcare services platform.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Amid Consumer Behavior Shifts Simpler Media Group Launches New CMSWire Site and Mobile App

CMSWire, the world’s leading community of digital customer experience professionals created by Simpler Media Group (SMG), announced today the release of the redesigned and restructured CMSWire.com website and the first CMSWire mobile app. The launch coincides with the Increased need for the CX community to understand the rapid shifts in consumer behavior, attributed to a changing economy, and the introduction of new technologies if they want to be successful.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
KOIN 6 News

Hillsboro man, 30, falls off paddleboard, drowns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A paddleboarder from Hillsboro drowned Monday at Frenchman’s Bar Park, Vancouver police said. Around 4 p.m. the 30-year-old man fell off the paddleboard and was struggling to get to shore. Rescue swimmers from the Vancouver Fire Department jumped in but the man had been underwater for several minutes, officials said.
HILLSBORO, OR
KOIN 6 News

Body of missing Portland hiker found in Sandy River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities announced they have found the body of a Portland hiker who was reported missing on Tuesday, July 12. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, crews recovered the body of 53-year-old Christopher Smaka after a 911 caller reported seeing his body in the Sandy River.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Prisoner jumps out of work crew van in Lebanon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A prisoner on a work crew jumped out of the transport van on its way back to Santiam Correctional Institute and remains on the loose at this time. Jay Boyd Marsh, who is imprisoned for the unauthorized use of a vehicle, was working on an ODOT crew when the van pulled up at a stop light at Berry and Main streets in Lebanon at 2:46 p.m., the Oregon Department of Corrections said.
LEBANON, OR
KOIN 6 News

125 citations, 191 warnings issued during Oregon Country Fair

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, along with Oregon State Police, issued 125 citations and gave out 191 warnings during the Oregon Country Fair. During overtime patrols conducted from July 6 through July 11, LCSO said that deputies focused on looking out for specific moving violations, including DUII, seatbelt, speeding and prohibited cell phone use.
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy