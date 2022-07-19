Tech Tuesday: Instagram slides into e-commerce, drone delivery for medical care
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time for Tech Tuesday, and a drone delivery company is taking home medical care into the future.
Plus, move over Amazon! Instagram is taking on e-commerce with a new way to buy and sell merchandise.
Greg Nibler broke down all the top tech headlines.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 0