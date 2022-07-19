ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juventus beat Inter to Gleison Bremer signing

By Jack Gallagher & Graeme Bailey
 2 days ago
Juventus have beaten...

CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Bremer joins Juventus, Man City open talks for Cucurella, Dybala unveiled at Roma, more

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Gleison Bremer joins Juventus as the Italian club wins the race against Inter Milan, who are now working to sign Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic. Manchester City are set to open talks with Brighton for the transfer of Cucurella, as Zinchenko leaves the club to join Arsenal. Let's get to latest:
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo wants shock Atletico move as Man Utd confirm Lisandro Martinez deal

Football’s transfer machine continues to grind away and speculation is rampant as Premier League clubs and those across Europe look to finalise their squads for the new season.Lisandro Martinez is headed to Old Trafford after Manchester United confirmed they have agreed a deal with Ajax worth up to £57m and the Argentine international defender will link up with his former boss Erik ten Hag.Arsenal were also interested in the Argentina international but missed out on the left-sided centre-back despite the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta appealing to him.In other news, Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the verge of a shock move to Atletico Madrid, Armando Broja is edging closer to leaving Chelsea for West Ham, Arsenal are looking to tie up at least one of Oleksandr Zinchenko or Youri Tielemans and Matthijs de Ligt is Bayern Munich-bound from Juventus.Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:
SPORTbible

Paul Pogba Shows Off Outrageous Skill During Juventus Training Session

Paul Pogba looks to be back to his best after showing off a piece of incredible skill during a training session with Juventus. The 29-year-old returned to Turin this summer after his contract with Manchester United expired at the end of June. His second spell at Old Trafford was a disaster as his relationship with the United faithful turned sour. He will hope his second stint at Juventus will bring him more success.
ESPN

Bayern Munich complete signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus

Bayern Munich have signed defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, it was announced on Tuesday. The 22-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Bundesliga champions. - Bundesliga on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only) - When does 2022-23 season start across Europe?. -...
SkySports

Chelsea in Jules Kounde talks | Thomas Tuchel expects Armando Broja to stay amid West Ham interest

Chelsea are continuing talks with Sevilla over a deal for defender Jules Kounde as Thomas Tuchel admits the club need to make further signings. Chelsea have signed Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly this summer but Tuchel is keen to add another centre-back to his squad having lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Daily Mail

Juventus bag former Tottenham target Gleison Bremer from Torino for £45m to fill defensive void left by departures of Matthijs de Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini, with the Brazilian signing a five-year deal

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Gleison Bremer, who has joined the club from Serie A rivals Torino for a fee worth around £45million. The 25-year-old centre-back was one of the standout performers in Italy last season and had been attracting notable interest during the summer transfer window. Inter...
90min

Juventus unable to agree terms with AS Roma over Nicolo Zaniolo deal

Juventus have been unable to agree terms with AS Roma over the signing of talented midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 90min understands. La Vecchia Signora were confident of finalising a deal for Zaniolo last week, but their offer of a loan swap which included midfield outcast Arthur Melo has been declined by the capital club.
BBC

Gleison Bremer: Juventus sign Brazilian defender from Torino

Juventus have signed Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer from city rivals Torino on a five-year contract in a deal worth 41m euros (£34.8m). The 25-year-old replaces Netherlands international Matthijs de Ligt, who joined Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Bremer made 110 appearances for Torino after joining from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro...
Sports
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus hit Serie D side with nine goals in training ground friendly

On Sunday, Juventus hosted Serie D side Pinerelo at the Continassa training ground for their first friendly match of the season. Max Allegri’s men routed their amateur visitors with nine unanswered goals, and the club’s official YouTube channel provided us with some of the highlights of the match.
90min

Marseille complete Jonathan Clauss signing

Marseille have completed the signing of wing back Jonathan Clauss from Lens for around €10m. 90min revealed earlier in July that the Ligue 1 side were having to bat away late interest from Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester United for the 29-year-old. However, Marseille have now announced the...
90min

Victor Lindelof praises new Man Utd signing Tyrell Malacia

Victor Lindelof has been full of praise for new Manchester United signing Tyrell Malacia following another impressive pre-season display against Crystal Palace. The full-back earned himself a 7/10 rating from 90min for his performance in the win on Tuesday, as the Red Devils retained their 100% record under new manager Erik ten Hag. Man Utd have recorded wins over Crystal Palace, Melbourne City and a thumping 4-0 victory over arch rivals Liverpool so far this month.
90min

Joe Gomez explains decision to sign new Liverpool contract

Joe Gomez has admitted that he understands the surprise surrounding his decision to extend his contract at Liverpool. The 25-year-old has tumbled down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp and was restricted to just four Premier League starts last season, but he still opted to commit his long-term future to the club earlier this summer by signing a new five-year contract.
