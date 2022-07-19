ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Real Life ‘Law & Order’ Murder: Victim Gunned Down On Set In Grisly Execution-Style Killing, Police On The Hunt For Suspect

By Alex Lang
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
Source: MEGA

A man helping near a set for the TV show “Law and Order: Organized Crime” was gunned down in his car and now New York City police are frantically searching for the killer, Radar has learned.

The shooting happened in the Greenpoint area of Brooklyn around 5 a.m. on July 19.

A man was sitting in his car on North Henry Street when a suspect opened the car door and shot the victims several times, police sources told RadarOnline.com. The victim was shot in the face and side.

The unnamed victim died from his injuries and a homicide investigation is now underway.

Police said the suspect fled the area after the shooting and now officers are trying to find him. The suspect is a 5-foot-4-inches tall man with a thin build. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.

No motive has been released in the case.

Police sources said the victim was not a member of the “Law and Order” crew but was working at the set to make sure nobody parked nearby. Sources said the victim was just sitting in his car when he was gunned down.

Sources said the victim had a minor criminal history, but it’s unknown if that played a role in his killing.

“Law and Order: Organized Crime” is the latest version of the long-running NBC franchise. It stars Christopher Meloni who reprised his role as Det. Elliot Stabler from “Law and Order: Special Victim’s Unit.”

It’s unclear if Meloni was on set when the murder happened.

The show was filming for its upcoming season, which was set to premiere on Sept. 22.

The “Law and Order” franchise is known for filming around the New York City area and using live locations to stage its fake murders and other crimes.

