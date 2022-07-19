Mesa Mall Shooting Threat Update

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Some stores in the Mesa Mall shut down late morning on Monday, July 18th due to a call received stating someone on social media threatened to gun down shoppers–but more specifically women.

Police officers, detectives, and the Grand Junction Intel Unit secured the area and investigated the threat. Officers did identify a subject related to the potential threat, who was contacted and thoroughly interviewed. After hours of investigation, they found no credible or corroborating evidence to the statement that was made on social media, and officers confirmed the subject involved never posted any threatening statements on social media. Police say they have no reason to believe there is any threat to patrons or employees of Mesa Mall, and stores inside the mall can proceed with business as usual.

Investigators did say they were made aware of another ongoing issue involving both employees and patrons of Mesa Mall. Officials say a man in his mid-20’s, about 6’2″, 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes has been harassing people at the mall.

If you have any information about this man, call (970) 242-6707 and ask to speak with an officer.

