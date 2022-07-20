ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hyundai Motor, South Korea union agree 9% wage hike deal

Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZQHQ_0gktofCb00

SEOUL (Reuters) -Hyundai Motor Co and a union representing its South Korea workforce have sealed a wage deal that will boost annual pay by about 9% just days after the automaker committed to building its first new Korean car plant in nearly 30 years.

The union, one of the biggest in South Korea with more than 46,000 members, said late on Tuesday that a total of 62% of its voting members approved the tentative agreement reached last week, while 38% rejected it.

The accord, reached after 15 rounds of talks that started in May, comes after Hyundai announced a plan to build a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) factory in South Korea.

“With the latest agreement, we hope the company and the union will be able to collaborate closely and share vision to lead the future mobility industry,” Hyundai Motor said in a statement to Reuters on Wednesday.

The unionised workers had voted earlier this month for a possible strike over demands for higher wages amid anger that management was prioritising overseas investment. Hyundai Motor workers last went on strike in 2018.

The union had urged Hyundai to invest in the country to support new business, including urban air mobility, purpose-built vehicles and electric vehicle-related auto parts manufacturing. One of its demands was the building of an EV-related manufacturing facility.

In May, Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp, said it would invest 63 trillion won ($48 billion) in South Korea through 2025.

Separately, the South Korean auto group said it would invest more than $10 billion in the United States by 2025, which includes its plans to invest $5.5 billion in Georgia to build EV and battery facilities. [nL2N2XE00O

Shares in Hyundai Motor were up 1.3% in morning trading, versus a 1.2% rise in the KOSPI benchmark.

($1 = 1,306.0200 won)

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Auto Plant to Shut Down, Closing One of Company's Few Divisions in America

An auto parts manufacturing plant in North Carolina is set to begin closing down in the fall, shrinking the company's already small footprint in the U.S. Hitachi Metals, a parts-focused subsidiary of the Japanese conglomerate Hitachi, will begin shuttering its plant in China Grove, North Carolina, beginning in September. This development came to light via a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filing on Thursday to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, as reported by The Charlotte Observer.
CHINA GROVE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Motors#Hyundai Motor Group#Vehicles#Korean#Ev#Kia Corp#Bi
TheStreet

Ford Has Two Surprises That Neither Tesla Nor GM Will Like

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report wants to keep its promises. The legacy carmaker is determined to disrupt disruptors. And for the group led by Jim Farley the disruptor is Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report) and Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company began by separating its gasoline car (ICE) business from its electric vehicle (BEV) business into two separate entities, Ford Blue and Ford e. The two entities remain overseen by Farley.
DEARBORN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
Place
Asia
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
Daily Mail

Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship

Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

501K+
Followers
344K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy