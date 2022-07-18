ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From a Bomb Shelter to Brooklyn, Teen Actors From Lviv Premiere ‘Mom on Skype’

Cover picture for the articleThis past April, a cast of eight teenagers put on a play in a warehouse-turned-shelter in Lviv, Ukraine, to the sounds of sirens, as bombs fell overhead. Their play tackles the topics of social orphanhood and being separated from their parents due to the conflict. Directed by active-duty Ukrainian...

offmetro.com

5 Most Unique Restaurants in Brooklyn You MUST Try This Year

I don’t know exactly why, but Brooklyn has always been my favorite borough in NYC. Maybe because of Brooklyn Bridge or Prospect Park, maybe because it’s so lively and crowded (it’s the most populous borough in the city with over 2.5 million people!), maybe because of all the things you can do in Brooklyn, or maybe it’s just because of the GOOD food, and the great restaurants.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Gunman opens fire on street in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding a man caught on video opening fire on a Brooklyn street. It happened on Sunday at 8:11 p.m. on the corner of Livonia and Rockaway Avenues. Police say the gunman opened fire, hitting four people, before running away. One victim was hit in the torso, one in the leg, one in the head, and one with a graze wound to the back. Fortunately no one was killed. The shooting was one of nine that took place this weekend, which left at least a dozen people injured. The stretch of gun violence extended into the week, with a 14-year-old being shot and killed after in Harlem. Later Wednesday, Adams will be participating in an event with Mayors Against Illegal Guns discuss further efforts to reduce gun violence. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
ABCNY

Bicyclist struck and critically injured in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A bicyclist was struck and critically injured by a car that crashed into a pole in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. The bicyclist was hit by a Honda on Eastern Parkway at Buffalo Avenue just before 3 a.m. Thursday. The car then careened into...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Haunting photo shows missing GA man on NYC streets

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — When Kim Crown got off the elevated subway train at Lorimer Street on July 5, she didn’t expect to see a cousin she barely knew, sitting on a bench and wearing tattered jeans. “I work in a predominantly Hasidic Jewish community,” Crown told PIX11 News, “so you don’t see a lot of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

What if these subway barriers were installed all over NYC?

The New York City subway system is the very best and worst thing about our town: hopping on a train to get to just about anywhere across the city is fairly easy, but the system itself is certainly outdated, not as safe as it could be and, let’s be honest, not very clean.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Remembering the life of Brooklyn political giant Al Vann

Longtime legislator and politician Al Vann died at the age of 87, forever leaving his mark on central Brooklyn, an area he represented in the state Assembly and City Council for almost four decades. He mentored a generation of New York politicians, including current state Attorney General Letitia James and Mayor Eric Adams.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Crew member shot dead on ‘Law & Order’ set in NYC: cops

A 31-year-old parking enforcement worker was shot dead in Brooklyn early Tuesday as he sat in a car at a Law & Order: Organized Crime set, cops and police sources said. The man, whose name has not been released pending family notification, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a […] Click here to view original web page at nypost.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Ticket guaranteeing $1,000 a week for life sold in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A lucky winner will get $1,000 a week for the rest of their life after buying a winning lottery ticket sold in Manhattan. The Cash4Life ticket was sold for the Wednesday drawing. It was bought at 1356 Amsterdam Liquor located at 1356 Amsterdam Avenue. Winning...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Lifeguard Shortage Makes Bed-Stuy’s Kosciuszko Pool No-Go For Regulars

Neighbors who typically use the pool for exercise say they’ve given up after finding it partially open amid a national lifeguard shortage. Neighbors who typically exercise at Kosciuszko Pool have found it crowded and understaffed this season. (Shutterstock.) BED-STUY, BROOKLYN — A national lifeguard shortage spurring long wait times […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn shooting: Man, 19, struck near Coney Island boardwalk

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teen was shot during a dispute Wednesday night near the Coney Island boardwalk, according to authorities. The victim, 19, got into an argument with the shooter near the intersection of Surf and Stillwell avenues around 9:45 p.m., police said. As the disagreement intensified, the gunman opened fire, striking the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Variety

After ‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Is Shot Dead, Friends and Neighbors Mourn, Criticize Police Action

At 5:15 am on Tuesday morning in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood, Johnny Pizarro was working on the crew of “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” Pizarro, who was part of set security and parking enforcement, was approached by a suspect who opened his car door and fatally shot him. In the wake of Pizarro’s killing, Variety spoke to several friends and community members near the scene of the crime, many of whom were shaken by this sudden outburst of violence.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Update #30: The Carew Country Road Trip From Brooklyn Across the US and Back

Chinatown! We all know NYC has one. San Francisco’s is also famous. We’ll be there next month. But this week we checked out LA Chinatown. We went around 7pm on a Tuesday and it was like a ghost town. We know from our trip that things close way earlier everywhere outside NYC, but it was not even dark yet and hardly anything was open. It did make for some cool pictures though. The place felt like an abandoned theme park, with old signs, coin rides, and neon lights, once it got dark.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

