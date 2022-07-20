ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning Numbers From Tuesday’s $555 Million Mega Millions Jackpot

By CBS3 Staff
 1 day ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Check your lottery tickets. Tuesday night’s drawing of the Mega Millions could be one for the history books.

Here are the winning numbers: 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 and the Mega Ball is 25.

Eyewitness News spoke with Philadelphians earlier Tuesday about what they would do if they won the Mega Millions jackpot.

“I’d probably buy a lot of supercars, definitely,” Wynnewood resident Bryce Craft said. “Buy a house, pay off all my debt.”

All of the hopes, dreams and plans of could-be Mega Millions winners.

“Pay off my student loans,” Philadelphia resident Anthony Lewis said. “And I think I would also give some money to family and invest in my own business.”

“First thing is, I’d take care of my mother,” Gerard Woel, another Philadelphian, said. “She just turned 91, raised eight of us, sent me to Harvard.”

The jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing continues to climb. By Tuesday afternoon, it was at $555 million, making it the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The top prize hasn’t been won since mid-April.

According to Lottery USA, your chances of winning the top price is one in 300 million, but it’s not unheard of. The jackpot has been won in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey in recent years.

July is a hot time for Mega Millions jackpots. Officials say two of the largest jackpots in the history of the game have been won in this month.

In May 2021, a 7-11 convenience store on Trenton Road in Levittown, Bucks County, sold the winning $516 million ticket. At the time, it was the ninth largest jackpot since the game started in 2002.

In 2018, a $533 million ticket was sold in Sewell, Gloucester County.

Back to the present day, customers are giddy as they hope they have the six correct numbers and the gold mega ball.

“With a mega ball of 10. Mom, here we go!” Woel said.

If the jackpot isn’t hit, the money will roll over to Friday’s drawing. There’s also Wednesday’s Powerball, which is over $100 million.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe contributed to this report.

CBS Philly

How To Keep Cool In Philadelphia, South Jersey During Dangerous Heat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Summer is in full swing and a heatwave has taken over Philadelphia and South Jersey. We’ve created a guide for you with tips for keeping cool and where you can find local cooling stations. Philadelphia Most Philadelphia city pools are open for the summer. Parks and Recreation also has spraygrounds and splash pads open across the city. To find the closest sprayground or splash pad to cool off in your neighborhood, click here. We also have a list of the open city pools here. When Philadelphia health officials declare a Heat Health Emergency, heat programs are activated. This includes the Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
