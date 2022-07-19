Pop Culture Happy Hour

Ethan Hawke's documentary series about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, called The Last Movie Stars, is an unmistakably pandemic-era project. It's full of video calls, with all of their impulsivity and informality, with director Hawke in a variety of sometimes neat and sometimes chaotic hair configurations (both facial and head). We see Hawke talking to his daughter and his wife, talking to Newman and Woodward's kids, talking about what he's learned with Vincent D'Onofrio and Laura Linney and Zoe Kazan. Most of what you will see on screen is these calls alongside hours of clips of Newman and Woodward (and occasionally other actors) working. And it all feels of its isolated moment, because it is a project perfect for a time of restless introspection about life in general, and thus about celebrity, marriage and art.

