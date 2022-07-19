Pop Culture Happy Hour

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleA great movie needs a great soundtrack. Sure, there are exceptions. But for decades, the music that goes along with a film has often had a life of its own, whether it's a collection of songs that already existed or a new concoction made just for the moment. STEPHEN...

tvinsider.com

Roush Review: Paul Newman & Joanne Woodward’s Love Story, Love for Acting

She was the more assured, accomplished, natural actor, winning an Oscar in her twenties. He was the embodiment of a matinee idol, emotionally reserved but dazzling to behold. The 50-year marriage and professional partnership of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward (including 16 films together) was not without its rocky patches, but it’s an enduring love story rare among celluloid icons. (He died of cancer in 2008; at 92, she is living with Alzheimer’s.)
Stereogum

The Number Ones: Christina Aguilera’s “Genie In A Bottle”

In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Britney Spears had to wait until her second album to announce that she was not...
NPR

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward and the complex legacy of 'The Last Movie Stars'

Ethan Hawke's documentary series about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, called The Last Movie Stars, is an unmistakably pandemic-era project. It's full of video calls, with all of their impulsivity and informality, with director Hawke in a variety of sometimes neat and sometimes chaotic hair configurations (both facial and head). We see Hawke talking to his daughter and his wife, talking to Newman and Woodward's kids, talking about what he's learned with Vincent D'Onofrio and Laura Linney and Zoe Kazan. Most of what you will see on screen is these calls alongside hours of clips of Newman and Woodward (and occasionally other actors) working. And it all feels of its isolated moment, because it is a project perfect for a time of restless introspection about life in general, and thus about celebrity, marriage and art.
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
Entertainment Weekly

Stars we've lost in 2022

L.Q. Jones, a veteran character actor whose career spanned seven decades in film and TV, died July 9 of natural causes at his home in the Hollywood Hills. He was 94. Born Justice Ellis McQueen, Jones took his stage name from his first film role in Raoul Walsh's 1955 war action, Battle Cry. His credits include An Annapolis Story, Toward the Unknown, Gunsmoke, The Virginian, and Wagon Train. The western staple was also a regular in Sam Peckinpah films, such as The Wild Bunch, Ride the High Country, Major Dundee, The Battle of Cable Hogue, and Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. Jones' career also extended into writing, producing, and directing, beginning with his 1975 feature A Boy and His Dog. His most recent credits include The Mask of Zorro, The Patriot, and Casino.
Cinemablend

Where The Crawdads Sing Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About The Adaptation Of The Bestselling Book

Delia Owens took the literary world by storm with her 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing, and it was little surprise when the film got picked up to be adapted as a movie. Reese Witherspoon is a producer on the upcoming mystery drama after selecting the book for her Hello Sunshine Book Club, and now audiences are about to see the struggles of Marsh Girl Kya play out on the big screen. Where the Crawdads Sing has screened for critics ahead of its July 22 release, and the reviews are in.
EW.com

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp star as Hollywood's 'sleaziest love story' in racy The Idol teaser

Pop stars and orgies abound in the first teaser for The Idol, HBO's upcoming drama series from the "sick and twisted minds" of The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, stars opposite Lily-Rose Depp in the six-episode series set against the backdrop of the music industry. The Grammy winner plays a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who begins a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol (Depp).
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

No one does a wedding quite like Hollywood's A-listers, and for some, one ceremony just isn’t enough! Whether they’re celebrating a milestone anniversary, like Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, or recommitting to one another following a rough patch, like Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne or Beyoncé and Jay-Z, plenty of stars have taken a second plunge with […]
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Official Relationship Timeline

An unexpected romance. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship may have shocked fans in 2021, but the pair haven’t slowed down in 2022. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was first linked to the Saturday Night Live star in October 2021, eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West. (The former couple, who […]
Us Weekly

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross’ Sweetest Family Moments: Pics

Close-knit clan! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross wear a lot of hats as musicians, reality stars and actors — but are doting parents too. The “Pieces of Me” singer welcomed her first child, son Bronx, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz, in 2008. Following their 2011 split, the Texas native moved on with Ross and welcomed […]
