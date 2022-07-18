ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Father Jailed for Incest After His Daughters Bet On Who Would Sleep With Him First Released, ‘Wishes’ He Went to Prison Sooner

By Lauryn Snapp
 4 days ago
A Nebraska father who committed incest following a "jealous competition" among half-sisters — who each bet they would "have sex with their father" before the other — was recently released from prison. He's now dishing out life advice via Facebook. According to The Mirror, Travis Fieldgrove reunited...

