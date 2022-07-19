MEDIC Regional Blood Center Set to Cookout July 18th – 22nd Amid Critical Inventory Levels

An intense storm with thousands of lightning strikes and several inches of rain over portions of Anderson and Knox County’s resulted in several roads being closed earlier this morning. Some homes had to evacuated, and damage to tents at the Anderson County Fairgrounds. The storm setup over Anderson County and didn’t move dumping over 6 inches of rain on the area. Many tents at the fair could not sustain all the weight upon them from the water and collapsed from the weight. Debris along many rural and state roads were noticed and even some closed during the early morning hours into the early afternoon.

