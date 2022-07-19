ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

MEDIC Regional Blood Center Set to Cookout July 18th – 22nd Amid Critical Inventory Levels

By Brad Jones
 4 days ago

Blood product usage continues to be HIGH, and MEDIC’s inventory is low to critical for several blood types. MEDIC is encouraging donors who are healthy and well to donate as soon as possible. MEDIC staff will be grilling hot dogs at various locations from the 18th through the...

Seventh Annual Butterfly Festival Returns Sept. 17

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society will present its seventh annual Butterfly Festival on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at the UT Arboretum Auditorium and surrounding grounds, 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge. The entrance fee is $5 in cash (to facilitate entry) per carload....
OAK RIDGE, TN
MEDIC CEO DECKER ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

Knoxville, Tenn. – Dr. James L. (Jim) Decker has announced his intentions to retire from his position as Chief Executive Officer of MEDIC Regional Blood Center, effective April 30, 2023, coinciding with the end of MEDIC’s current fiscal year. This announcement was made at the quarterly meeting of the MEDIC Board of Directors on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Pantex and Y-12 receive excellence awards for safety, infrastructure, and operations

Oak Ridge, Tenn.— Safety, infrastructure, and operations are the heartbeat of a manufacturing facility. The National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA’s) Office of Safety, Infrastructure, and Operations (NA-50) recently awarded the 2021 NA-50 Excellence Awards to teams that helped keep production moving at the Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Clinton and Area Receives over 6 inches of Rain in Overnight Storms

An intense storm with thousands of lightning strikes and several inches of rain over portions of Anderson and Knox County’s resulted in several roads being closed earlier this morning. Some homes had to evacuated, and damage to tents at the Anderson County Fairgrounds. The storm setup over Anderson County and didn’t move dumping over 6 inches of rain on the area. Many tents at the fair could not sustain all the weight upon them from the water and collapsed from the weight. Debris along many rural and state roads were noticed and even some closed during the early morning hours into the early afternoon.
CLINTON, TN
Meeting Schedule in Norris

Friday, June 22, 2022, Review of Applications for City Manager 6:00 p.m. Monday, August 1, 2022, Beer Permit Board Meeting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 02, 2022, Public Hearing on Ordinances 632 – Privilege Tax (Hotel) Levy 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 02, 2022, Public Hearing on Ordinances 633 – Water...
NORRIS, TN
Louis Ray Anderson, Rockwood

Mr. Louis Ray Anderson, age 73 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, July 20th, 2022, at his home. He was born on November 9th, 1948, in Sewanee, TN. He is preceded in death by his parents: Ernest Anderson Sr & Cecilla Love. He is survived by:. Wife: Carol Poland Anderson.
ROCKWOOD, TN
William Thomas Thacker Jr, Clinton

William Thomas Thacker Jr., 86 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. Tom was born on October 15, 1935, and was proudly raised on Windrock Mountain in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. He retired from Martin Marietta – Y-12 after 25 years of service. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. In his earlier years, Tom was president of the Boys & Girls Club in Oliver Springs. He was a Past Master of Nova Caesarea Harmony Masonic Lodge in Ohio, and a member of Shriners International. Tom enjoyed the mountains and beach trips with family and friends. He was a “jack of all trades”. Tom was legendary when it came to telling jokes, pulling pranks, and cutting up with people every chance he got.
CLINTON, TN
Alvin Gene Pierce, Kingston

Alvin Gene Pierce, age 66, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born June 25, 1956, in Harriman and has been a life-long resident of Roane County. Gene was of the Baptist faith. He had worked as an excavator for many years and loved bush hogging.
KINGSTON, TN
James “Jim” Marshall Campbell, 93, Oak Ridge

James “Jim” Marshall Campbell, age 93, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee peacefully passed away on July 15th, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on October 2, 1928, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Ida Watson and Carlos Clinton Campbell Sr. His father was instrumental in achieving National Park status for the Great Smoky Mountains, an achievement for which Jim was particularly proud. Jim graduated from Knoxville Central High School in 1946. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Business Administration in 1951. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was stationed at the San Francisco Port of Embarkment, attaining the rank of 1st Lieutenant.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Linda Price Wright, Oak Ridge

Linda Price Wright, age 73 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at her home. She became a member of Kern Memorial United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge after Trinity United Methodist Church shut down. Linda was a faithful member who contributed greatly to the church. She...
OAK RIDGE, TN
Helena Loraine Moore, 31, Spring City

Helena Loraine Moore, age 31, a resident of Spring City, Tennessee passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022. She was born July 1, 1991, in Harriman, Tennessee, and was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Moore; fiancé, Keith Redwine; and grandparents, Charles and Loraine McCarroll.
SPRING CITY, TN
Mary Etta McKamey Brooks, Clinton

Mary Etta McKamey Brooks, age 69, of Clinton, TN, left this world on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Mary was the baby of the McKamey family and was a loving wife to David Brooks Sr for over 50 years. Together, they had 2 biological children David Brooks Jr (Anna) and Beverly Baird, (Alex); several adopted children: Rebecca, Joshua, Amy, Shawn, Lucy, Michael, Al, and Carson; and countless children they fostered over the years that still think of them as family. They had a total of 17 grandchildren: Austin, Hailey, Benjamin, Zackary, Jade, Khloe, Connor, Tyler, Blake, Kaleb, Logan, Cody, Nevaeh, Lanna, Ja’kobe, Isaiah, and Bryson; and 2 great-grandchildren: Ariel and Alice. Mary owned a local daycare for many years in Clinton and helped to raise many “daycare children” that she also considered her own along with several nieces and nephews.
CLINTON, TN
Bobbie Ray Hamilton Davidson Kelsay, Kingston

Bobbie Ray Hamilton Davidson Kelsay age 75 of Kingston, TN passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022. Born, February 9, 1947, to Mary Frances and Cas Hamilton. She was a lifelong resident of Kingston and a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. Bobbie married Jerry Davidson in 1963 and had three sons.
KINGSTON, TN
Larry Stephen Phillips, Norris

Larry Stephen Phillips, age 75, of Norris, TN went home to our heavenly father on July 13th, 2022. Larry served in the Air Force, was a Vietnam Veteran, and retired from X-10. Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Kate Phillips. He is survived by his loving wife of...
NORRIS, TN
Brandon Todd Sharp, 24

Brandon Todd Sharp, age 24, passed away unexpectedly, on July 17, 2022. Brandon was born, on June 5, 1998, in Oak Ridge and attended Oliver Springs High School. He was a star athlete in school, playing football, basketball, baseball, and any other sport he could. Brandon enjoyed spending time with his friends and loved driving cars. He especially loved spending time with his nephews and teaching them to ride dirt bikes was a favorite activity of theirs. Brandon will be greatly missed by his family, his many friends, and all who knew him.
OAK RIDGE, TN
William Dale Fritts, 19, Rocky Top

William Dale Fritts, age 19 of Rocky Top passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 15, 2002, in Oak Ridge, TN. William was a pure country boy who loved mudding, his niece Alexis and his parents very much. William is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronald Carter, and Bill Fritts.
ROCKY TOP, TN
Todd Tucker, Knoxville

Todd Tucker, age 42 passed away July 10, 2022. He was born on May 26, 1980. He was a loving and cherished Father, Son, Brother, Nephew, and Cousin. He loved life and enjoyed spending time with his four boys. He also enjoyed music and playing guitar. He was co-owner and operator of Hammer Brothers Construction.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Phyllis June Moles, 77

Phyllis June Moles, age 77, entered into her eternal rest on Monday, July 18th, 2022. Phyllis was a loving and giving person who loved her church and her family. She was a member of First Apostolic Church in Knoxville, TN. Phyllis dedicated over 30 years of service to working as a waitress at Gus’s Restaurant here in Knoxville. She will be fondly remembered by her friends and family.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Glenn Allen Healey, 93

Glenn Allen Healey age 93, passed away on July 15, 2022, and was born on March 22nd, 1929, to the late Geneva and Albert Healey. Glenn was a very successful businessman with several companies in the railroad industry. He always gave a lot of the credit of his success to the individuals that worked for him. He was also known for his humor and would never let a chance go by to tell a joke or two.
CLINTON, TN

