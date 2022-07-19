2022 3M Open: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

The push to the FedEx Cup playoffs is on, with three regular-season events remaining beginning with a trip to TPC Twin Cities.

With golf's major season now in the rearview mirror, the next significant gathering will be the three-week FedEx Cup playoff stretch in August.

Three events remain for players to get within the top 125 cutoff for the playoffs, or improve their position if already safely inside.

The first of those events is the 3M Open outside of Minneapolis, at TPC Twin Cities. Players seen last week at the Open who are teeing it up at the 3M include Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama, Stewart Cink, Danny Willett and Sungjae Im. Defending champion Cameron Champ is back.

Purse

The purse for the 3M Open is $7.5 million, with the winner earning $1,350,000.

Payouts

1st: $1,350,000

2nd: $817,500

3rd: $517,500

4th: $367,500

5th: $307,500

6th: $271,875

7th: $253,125

8th: $234,375

9th: $219,375

10th: $204,375

Complete payouts will be updated after the event.

Full Field

156 players

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Armour, Ryan

Atwal, Arjun

Baddeley, Aaron

Barjon, Paul

Barnes, Ricky

Beljan, Charlie

Blixt, Jonas

Bohn, Jason

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Brown, Scott

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Byrd, Jonathan

Chalmers, Greg

Champ, Cameron

Chappell, Kevin

Choi, K.J.

Chopra, Daniel

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben

Creel, Joshua

Davis, Brian

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Drewitt, Brett

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Ernst, Derek

Every, Matt

Finau, Tony

Fish, Mardy +

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Gainey, Tommy

Gale, Daniel *

Garnett, Brice

Garrigus, Robert

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gore, Jason

Gotterup, Chris +

Goydos, Paul

Gribble, Cody

Grillo, Emiliano

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Hammer, Cole +

Hardy, Nick

Hearn, David

Henry, J.J.

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hoag, Bo

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Hossler, Beau

Huh, John

Huston, John

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kang, Sung

Kaye, Jonathan

Kim, Joohyung +

Kizzire, Patton

Knous, Jim

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kohles, Ben

Kraft, Kelly

Laird, Martin

Lamb, Rick *

Lamely, Derek

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lim, Mo +

Lingmerth, David

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matsuyama, Hideki

Matthews, Brandon +

McGreevy, Max

McLachlin, Parker

McNealy, Maverick

McNeill, George

Menante, Dylan +

Merrick, John

Merritt, Troy

Metzger, Andre *

Moore, Ryan

Murray, Grayson

Naegel, Chris *

NeSmith, Matthew

Noh, Seung-Yul

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

O'Hair, Sean

Overton, Jeff +

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Points, D.A.

Poston, J.T.

Potter, Jr., Ted

Purdy, Ted

Putnam, Andrew

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Davis

Ryder, Sam

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Seiffert, Chase

Sigg, Greyson

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smotherman, Austin

Sorenson, Jeff #

Stadler, Kevin

Steele, Brendan

Streb, Robert

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trahan, D.J.

Trainer, Martin

Tringale, Cameron

Tway, Kevin

van der Walt, Dawie

Van Pelt, Bo

Villegas, Camilo

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

Willett, Danny

Wolfe, Jared

Wu, Dylan

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion