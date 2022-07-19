2022 3M Open: Full Field, Purse, Payouts
The push to the FedEx Cup playoffs is on, with three regular-season events remaining beginning with a trip to TPC Twin Cities.
With golf's major season now in the rearview mirror, the next significant gathering will be the three-week FedEx Cup playoff stretch in August.
Three events remain for players to get within the top 125 cutoff for the playoffs, or improve their position if already safely inside.
The first of those events is the 3M Open outside of Minneapolis, at TPC Twin Cities. Players seen last week at the Open who are teeing it up at the 3M include Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama, Stewart Cink, Danny Willett and Sungjae Im. Defending champion Cameron Champ is back.
Purse
The purse for the 3M Open is $7.5 million, with the winner earning $1,350,000.
Payouts
1st: $1,350,000
2nd: $817,500
3rd: $517,500
4th: $367,500
5th: $307,500
6th: $271,875
7th: $253,125
8th: $234,375
9th: $219,375
10th: $204,375
Complete payouts will be updated after the event.
Full Field
156 players
Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
Armour, Ryan
Atwal, Arjun
Baddeley, Aaron
Barjon, Paul
Barnes, Ricky
Beljan, Charlie
Blixt, Jonas
Bohn, Jason
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Brown, Scott
Bryan, Wesley
Buckley, Hayden
Byrd, Jonathan
Chalmers, Greg
Champ, Cameron
Chappell, Kevin
Choi, K.J.
Chopra, Daniel
Cink, Stewart
Clark, Wyndham
Cook, Austin
Crane, Ben
Creel, Joshua
Davis, Brian
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Drewitt, Brett
Dufner, Jason
Duncan, Tyler
Ernst, Derek
Every, Matt
Finau, Tony
Fish, Mardy +
Fowler, Rickie
Frittelli, Dylan
Gainey, Tommy
Gale, Daniel *
Garnett, Brice
Garrigus, Robert
Gay, Brian
Ghim, Doug
Gligic, Michael
Glover, Lucas
Gore, Jason
Gotterup, Chris +
Goydos, Paul
Gribble, Cody
Grillo, Emiliano
Gutschewski, Scott
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam
Hagy, Brandon
Hahn, James
Hammer, Cole +
Hardy, Nick
Hearn, David
Henry, J.J.
Hickok, Kramer
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Hoag, Bo
Hodges, Lee
Hoge, Tom
Hossler, Beau
Huh, John
Huston, John
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Kang, Sung
Kaye, Jonathan
Kim, Joohyung +
Kizzire, Patton
Knous, Jim
Kodaira, Satoshi
Kohles, Ben
Kraft, Kelly
Laird, Martin
Lamb, Rick *
Lamely, Derek
Landry, Andrew
Lashley, Nate
Lebioda, Hank
Lim, Mo +
Lingmerth, David
Long, Adam
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Martin, Ben
Matsuyama, Hideki
Matthews, Brandon +
McGreevy, Max
McLachlin, Parker
McNealy, Maverick
McNeill, George
Menante, Dylan +
Merrick, John
Merritt, Troy
Metzger, Andre *
Moore, Ryan
Murray, Grayson
Naegel, Chris *
NeSmith, Matthew
Noh, Seung-Yul
Norlander, Henrik
Novak, Andrew
O'Hair, Sean
Overton, Jeff +
Palmer, Ryan
Pan, C.T.
Percy, Cameron
Piercy, Scott
Points, D.A.
Poston, J.T.
Potter, Jr., Ted
Purdy, Ted
Putnam, Andrew
Reavie, Chez
Redman, Doc
Reeves, Seth
Riley, Davis
Ryder, Sam
Schenk, Adam
Schwab, Matthias
Seiffert, Chase
Sigg, Greyson
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger
Smotherman, Austin
Sorenson, Jeff #
Stadler, Kevin
Steele, Brendan
Streb, Robert
Stroud, Chris
Stuard, Brian
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Nick
Taylor, Vaughn
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Curtis
Thompson, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Trahan, D.J.
Trainer, Martin
Tringale, Cameron
Tway, Kevin
van der Walt, Dawie
Van Pelt, Bo
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Watney, Nick
Werenski, Richy
Willett, Danny
Wolfe, Jared
Wu, Dylan
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion
