The Fight Over Tearing Down a Landmark Red Church

Like plenty of 19th-century factories, stables, and warehouses, West Park Presbyterian Church has outlived its purpose — always an expensive situation. A dozen remaining congregants (and no pastor) don’t really need their neo-Romanesque church–plus–parish house with a lofty bell tower on the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and West 86th Street. In fact, the once-luxuriant architecture sits heavily on the spirits it should be lifting. Its sandstone exterior, deep earthy red like a Colorado canyon, wears a mantle of soot and sheds bits of masonry onto a practically permanent sidewalk bridge that shelters a homeless encampment. Houses of worship all over New York are suffering various forms of neglect, as communities migrate, coalesce, decline, disperse, regroup, and merge, as the edifices they built linger as testament to long-ago settlements or passing prosperity. The result is an excess of sacred real estate at a time when the profane kind is in short supply.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO