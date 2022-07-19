ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Fight Over Tearing Down a Landmark Red Church

 3 days ago

Good morning. It's Tuesday. Tonight's All-Star Game means we're halfway through the baseball season, and the Yankees and the Mets are in first place. We'll see what one of our sports editors has to say about a Subway Series in October. But first we'll look at a landmark church on the...

Curbed

What to Do With a Crumbly Church

Like plenty of 19th-century factories, stables, and warehouses, West Park Presbyterian Church has outlived its purpose — always an expensive situation. A dozen remaining congregants (and no pastor) don’t really need their neo-Romanesque church–plus–parish house with a lofty bell tower on the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and West 86th Street. In fact, the once-luxuriant architecture sits heavily on the spirits it should be lifting. Its sandstone exterior, deep earthy red like a Colorado canyon, wears a mantle of soot and sheds bits of masonry onto a practically permanent sidewalk bridge that shelters a homeless encampment. Houses of worship all over New York are suffering various forms of neglect, as communities migrate, coalesce, decline, disperse, regroup, and merge, as the edifices they built linger as testament to long-ago settlements or passing prosperity. The result is an excess of sacred real estate at a time when the profane kind is in short supply.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday

In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
Robb Report

‘The Godfather’ Mansion, Home to the Corleones, Is Now Available on Airbnb

Click here to read the full article. Allow us to present you with an offer you cannot refuse. You can now become a member of the Corleone family by staying in the very home featured in The Godfather. Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic 1972 film in which Marlon Brando portrayed the infamous Don Vito Corleone was released exactly half a century ago. To coincide with the 50th anniversary, the 6,248-square-foot Staten Island mansion has been listed on Airbnb for a long-term summer stay. Built in 1930, the residence has gone through significant interior renovations. The exterior made famous by the mafia film has...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC News

Inside the yearslong fight to preserve a once-segregated New York City school

A New York City historian is fighting to preserve a school building whose past is tied to a dark moment in American history. Eric K. Washington has been working for more than four years to preserve Colored School No. 4, one of the few remaining school buildings created for Black children during the slavery era, and later during segregation, in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

De Blasio ends congressional bid: 'Time for me to leave electoral politics'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped out of the race for Congress on Tuesday and signaled his desire to "leave electoral politics." "It's clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option and I respect that," he said in a tweet on Tuesday. "Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve. I am really grateful for all the people I met, the stories I heard and the many good souls who helped out. Thank you all!"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

Central Park’s Loeb Boathouse to close permanently

Loeb Boathouse, Central Park’s iconic lakeside restaurant which has operated for nearly 70 years, will be closing permanently on October 16. According to a notice filed with the New York State Department of Labor (DOL) by the venue’s owner, the establishment will be closing its doors and laying off all of its 163 employees due to what owner Dean Poll calls, “rising labor and costs of goods.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

A public pickleball court just opened at Rockaway Beach

Pickleball has officially landed in New York, with the first designated public court opening at Rockaway Beach as part of the city's continued efforts to re-build the area after hurricane Sandy in 2012. Officials unveiled the pickleball destination, which also features a spectator seating area, earlier this week alongside a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Lower Manhattan has two new public plazas you can chill in

It's a big deal for New York to get a brand new green space that is open to the public—let alone two different ones on the same day!. Rapkin-Gayle Plaza, at the intersection of Grand and Lafayette Streets, and Manuel Plaza, on East 4th Street between Bowery and Lafayette Street, are officially open to to the public, adding open space to a neighborhood that very much needs it.
MANHATTAN, NY

