Motorcyclist killed in central Toledo crash

A 53-year-old is dead after his motorcycle struck another vehicle Tuesday morning in central Toledo.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was traveling south on Detroit Avenue just after 7 a.m. when the motorcyclist struck another vehicle driven by Donald Froelick, 42, of Toledo, turning right onto Nesslewood Avenue.

Mr. Froelick was not reported injured, according to Toledo police.

The crash remains under investigation.

First Published July 19, 2022, 2:03pm