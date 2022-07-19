ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

90 Day Fiance’s Juliana Custodio Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Baby With Ben Obscura

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOg6q_0gksUYT500
Ben Obscura and Juliana Custodio. Courtesy of Juliana Custodio/Instagram

Welcome to motherhood! Juliana Custodio gave birth to her and boyfriend Ben Obscura’s first baby, Benjamin James Louis, on Tuesday, July 19.

“All my friends that have known me for years know how much I waited for this moment, to have my own child, it was my biggest dream to become a mother. Today was the most incredible amazing day of our life’s, I’m such a lucky woman for having you @ben_obscura in my life, an amazing father and husband to be. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and father to my child, you have been what I expected and more,” she captioned her infant’s Instagram debut. “I can’t describe the feeling of finally having my baby in my arms and finally feel that I am a mother. With all those feelings comes the fears too. Now it’s time to learn and grow with this little one.”

The new mom continued, “This is beyond a dream come true, I’m so blessed with this beautiful family I have. I can’t thank enough all the support I have been having.”

The reality star’s partner revealed their pregnancy in a November 2021 Instagram post, writing, “Baby on the way! A new adventure is about to begin! We are super excited, and we can’t wait to welcome our new addition into the family!”

In the TLC personality’s subsequent announcement confirming her pregnancy, she clapped back at haters. “Pls: if you have nothing good to say, please just leave,” the then-expectant star wrote.

Custodio added at the time that she was “so excited” for her “new adventure” with Obscura, gushing, “Words aren’t enough to tell you how wonderful you are, I’m forever grateful for the happiness and joy you have brought into my life, and for mak[ing] one of my biggest dream[s] come true. … I am the luckiest woman to be able to call you mine @ben_obscura.”

The pair’s social media uploads came on the tail of the model’s ex-husband, Michael Jessen, telling his Instagram followers that they had called it quits.

“Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last,” the Danish rower, 61, wrote via Instagram in October 2021. “Our marriage is a COVID-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics. Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever. Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time.”

Jessen praised Custodio’s “beautiful joy, happiness and positivity” in the caption, concluding, “Those of us who truly know you realize that the beauty inside of you is even more incredible than your beauty on the outside. … My love for you remains true and will always be there for you. I am happy that you have moved on and have quickly found someone new. I hope that you will have lasting love and happiness and achieve every dream that you set out upon. If anyone can do it, it is you, and I will always be rooting for you.”

The businessman is a father of his own, sharing daughter Cece and son Max with ex-wife Sarah Naso.

Custodio filed for divorce from Jessen, whom she met on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, in February, revealing the sex of her upcoming arrival that same month. The Brazil native used a blue confetti-filled balloon to tell family and friends that she and Obscura had a baby boy on the way.

“I am excited to share this with you, the best moment of our life’s [sic]!” the Connecticut resident captioned a YouTube video of the party. “ We can’t wait to meet our baby.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 8

Carol Kay
1d ago

Yay....I LOVE Julianna! I am SO happy that she found a man that won't force her to live with his ex!

Reply
8
Related
People

90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio Welcomes First Baby, Son Benjamin: 'Beyond a Dream Come True'

The 90 Day Fiancé alum and fiancé Ben Obscura welcomed their first baby together, son Benjamin James Louis, on Tuesday, July 19, she announced on Instagram. "All my friends that have known me for years know how much I waited for this moment, to have my own child, it was my biggest dream to become a mother," she writes alongside photos with the newborn at the hospital. "Today was the most incredible amazing day of our [lives], I'm such a lucky woman for having you @ben_obscura in my life, an amazing father and husband to be. I couldn't have asked for a better partner and father to my child, you have been what I expected and more."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Paul and Karine’s Son Pierre Is Reported Missing: Everything We Know

Scary situation. 90 Day Fiancé alums Paul and Karine Staehle’s (née Martins) son Pierre Staehle was reported missing on Wednesday, June 8, In Touch can confirm. The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed to In Touch that the missing person’s report was taken out for Pierre, 3, on June 9. It is considered an open and active investigation at the time of publication.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Maternity#Tlc
TVOvermind

The Shocking Announcement to Kelly Ripa Made About her 26-Year Marriage to Mark Consuelos

Hollywood marriages aren’t exactly known for their long-lasting qualities. That’s precisely what makes Kelly Ripa’s marriage to Mark Consuelos so fascinating. This is a couple who met in 1995 on the set of the daytime television show on which they both starred, and they eloped a year later. They married in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996, and they celebrated a staggering 26 years of marriage in 2022. Twenty-six years of marriage in their industry is virtually unheard of, and only a few other stars have managed to make their relationship last so long. However, Ripa made an announcement regarding in July of 2022 that shocked the world. What shocking announcement did Kelly Ripa make about her marriage to Mark Consuelos after 26 seemingly happy years?
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Simon Cowell Breaks Silence After ‘X-Factor’ Star’s Fiancée Dies On Wedding Day

Following the news that former X-Factor contestant Tom Mann’s fiancée Danielle Hampson died on their wedding day, Simon Cowell – who served as a judge during Tom’s time on the show – expressed his deepest sympathies in a statement to TMZ. “As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him,” said Simon, 62. “From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

172K+
Followers
19K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy