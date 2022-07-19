90 Day Fiance’s Juliana Custodio Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Baby With Ben Obscura

Ben Obscura and Juliana Custodio. Courtesy of Juliana Custodio/Instagram

Welcome to motherhood! Juliana Custodio gave birth to her and boyfriend Ben Obscura’s first baby, Benjamin James Louis, on Tuesday, July 19.

“All my friends that have known me for years know how much I waited for this moment, to have my own child, it was my biggest dream to become a mother. Today was the most incredible amazing day of our life’s, I’m such a lucky woman for having you @ben_obscura in my life, an amazing father and husband to be. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and father to my child, you have been what I expected and more,” she captioned her infant’s Instagram debut. “I can’t describe the feeling of finally having my baby in my arms and finally feel that I am a mother. With all those feelings comes the fears too. Now it’s time to learn and grow with this little one.”

The new mom continued, “This is beyond a dream come true, I’m so blessed with this beautiful family I have. I can’t thank enough all the support I have been having.”

The reality star’s partner revealed their pregnancy in a November 2021 Instagram post, writing, “Baby on the way! A new adventure is about to begin! We are super excited, and we can’t wait to welcome our new addition into the family!”

In the TLC personality’s subsequent announcement confirming her pregnancy, she clapped back at haters. “Pls: if you have nothing good to say, please just leave,” the then-expectant star wrote.

Custodio added at the time that she was “so excited” for her “new adventure” with Obscura, gushing, “Words aren’t enough to tell you how wonderful you are, I’m forever grateful for the happiness and joy you have brought into my life, and for mak[ing] one of my biggest dream[s] come true. … I am the luckiest woman to be able to call you mine @ben_obscura.”

The pair’s social media uploads came on the tail of the model’s ex-husband, Michael Jessen, telling his Instagram followers that they had called it quits.

“Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last,” the Danish rower, 61, wrote via Instagram in October 2021. “Our marriage is a COVID-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics. Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever. Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time.”

Jessen praised Custodio’s “beautiful joy, happiness and positivity” in the caption, concluding, “Those of us who truly know you realize that the beauty inside of you is even more incredible than your beauty on the outside. … My love for you remains true and will always be there for you. I am happy that you have moved on and have quickly found someone new. I hope that you will have lasting love and happiness and achieve every dream that you set out upon. If anyone can do it, it is you, and I will always be rooting for you.”

The businessman is a father of his own, sharing daughter Cece and son Max with ex-wife Sarah Naso.

Custodio filed for divorce from Jessen, whom she met on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, in February, revealing the sex of her upcoming arrival that same month. The Brazil native used a blue confetti-filled balloon to tell family and friends that she and Obscura had a baby boy on the way.

“I am excited to share this with you, the best moment of our life’s [sic]!” the Connecticut resident captioned a YouTube video of the party. “ We can’t wait to meet our baby.”

