ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Voices: With most Tory MPs plotting against each other, where will Rishi Sunak end up?

By Andrew Grice
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=359oiv_0gksAiux00

The horse-trading at Westminster reached new heights on Tuesday as the runners remaining in the Tory race desperately wooed the 31 MPs who previously backed Tom Tugendhat, who was eliminated on Monday night.

Officially, the rival camps insist they are not trading cabinet jobs in return for support. Privately, some more honest Tories admit that is happening. Not that such promises are bankable. Nor are pledges to support a candidate. The ballots are secret, allowing MPs to promise in private to back more than one candidate. That is why many MPs have not declared their preference in public and only about half of each candidate’s supporters are known. (For example, Kemi Badenoch got 58 votes last night but has only 27 identified backers). “Everyone wants to vote for the winner for reasons of self-advancement – or say they did!” one Tory admitted to me sheepishly.

Not for nothing do Tory MPs describe themselves as “the most sophisticated and duplicitous electorate in the world”. Enshrined in Tory folklore is the lying game when Margaret Thatcher was challenged for the leadership by Michael Heseltine in 1990. Thatcher’s team, claiming they had “ways of checking”, calculated Heseltine would win the backing of 115 MPs in the first round. He got 152 to Thatcher’s 204, depriving her of the necessary 15 per cent winning margin, and her cabinet persuaded her to stand down.

This time Liz Truss appears to have suffered the same fate, with promises of support failing to materialise . Although she styles herself as the heir to Thatcher, this is one way in which she did not want to copy her.

As the contest among MPs reaches its climax at breakneck speed over the next two days, another dirty trick is much discussed behind cupped hands at a sweltering Westminster. The voting system allows a frontrunner to “lend” votes to one rival candidate in the hope of knocking out another they do not want to face in the runoff among the party’s members.

Allies of Boris Johnson accused Rishi Sunak’s campaign of planning to lend votes to Jeremy Hunt so he would not have to face Truss in the shootout. Now Hunt has been eliminated, some Truss backers suspect the Sunak camp might boost Penny Mordaunt’s numbers so he avoids Truss in the members’ ballot. (It was noticeable that Sunak, when given the chance to question a rival candidate in Sunday’s ITV debate, turned his fire on Truss rather than Mordaunt, asking her what she regretted more – once being a Liberal Democrat member or being a Remainer in 2016).

The allegations are a bit rich; in 2019, it was Johnson who deployed this trick to ensure he went head-to-head with Jeremy Hunt, a 2016 Remainer, rather than his friend-turned-enemy Michael Gove, a fellow Leaver, in the shootout. Johnson’s vote increased by only three after Sajid Javid was eliminated, while Gove appeared to pick up 14 Javid votes and Hunt an unlikely 18. The result: Hunt beat Gove by just two votes to gain a place in the runoff, which Johnson won by a 2-1 margin.

Some Tories are convinced history will repeat itself because Gavin Williamson, the government’s former chief whip, ran Johnson’s campaign in 2019 and is in Sunak’s team today. He was a hopeless education secretary but is a master of the dark arts, a modern Machiavelli who used to keep on his desk a pet tarantula called Cronus, named after the Greek god who castrated his father and ate his children . He has an encyclopaedic knowledge of Tory MPs and the embodiment of Lyndon B Johnson’s first rule of politics – “to be able to count”.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

In 2016, Williamson was campaign manager for Theresa May when her team was accused of lending votes to Michael Gove in the hope she would not meet Andrea Leadsom in the runoff. (In the event, Leadsom withdrew and May was anointed without a grassroots vote.) It wasn’t the first allegation of skullduggery in Tory elections: in 2005, David Cameron’s campaign was suspected of boosting the vote of David Davis so he did not face Liam Fox in the ballot of grassroot members.

Sunak plays down Williamson’s role, insisting his parliamentary whip is Mel Stride, a former Treasury minister who is not seen as a plotter. Team Sunak has a point when it argues that this contest is much tighter than the 2019 race, when Johnson could afford to lend votes because he enjoyed a commanding lead among MPs. Sunak is not in the same position today.

Yet once he has qualified for the runoff, the temptation to influence the choice of his opponent might prove hard to resist. Even after Johnson leaves Downing Street, the political ends will continue to justify the means.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Rishi Sunak, heir apparent who ran afoul of Boris Johnson

LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak was seen as Boris Johnson’s natural heir, until he turned on the prime minister who put him in charge of Britain’s economy. The former Treasury chief, who quit earlier this month after questioning Johnson’s competence and ethics, is one of the two final contenders to replace Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister — but he faces fierce opposition from Johnson and his allies, who consider him a turncoat. Either Sunak or Liz Truss, who has led the U.K.’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as foreign secretary, will be chosen in a ballot of 180,000 Conservative members to be the party’s new leader. The winner will be announced Sept. 5 and will automatically become Britain’s new prime minister. At 42, Sunak would be the youngest prime minister in more than 200 years and the country’s first South Asian leader.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Gavin Williamson
Person
David Cameron
Person
Tom Tugendhat
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Machiavelli
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Mel Stride
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Person
Boris Johnson
TIME

Will Britain’s Next Prime Minister Be a Person of Color?

The race to choose Britain’s next Prime Minister has revealed a surprising fact about the country’s ruling Conservative Party: its willingness to back a potential leader from a racial minority background, even as some 97% of the party’s membership—who will ultimately decide the next leader—is white.
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer rules out ‘any agreement’ with the Lib Dems after next election

Keir Starmer has ruled out striking "any” agreement with the Liberal Democrats after the next general election.The Labour leader had previously ruled out an electoral pact or coalition with the Scottish National Party, saying there would be "no deal going into the general election and no deal other side".But he had not previously explicitly ruled out working with the Liberal Democrats, either as part of a coalition or under a looser supply and confidence arrangement.Asked whether he had ruled out a coalition with the Liberal Democrats, he told the Bloomberg news agency on Monday: "Yes, ruled out a coalition with...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tories
The Independent

Voices: This is who people really want as the next prime minister

Ask any random group of British people who they would like to be prime minister or chancellor and I have a pretty good idea of the name that will be mentioned first, or very close to it. It’s definitely not Rishi, nor Liz. It’s also not going to be Penny. It’s not Boris either – and nor, for that matter, is it Keir.The name that will come up most easily, without prompting, will almost certainly be Martin Lewis, aka The Money Saving Expert.In the focus groups I run around the country, it’s nearly as reliable as clockwork: it doesn’t...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson lives on in Truss and Sunak – and the country knows it

I cannot pretend that the last few weeks in parliament have not been a fun spectator sport – good practise for me as the Commonwealth Games roll into my hometown. I suspect the athletes competing in those events will make the Queen prouder than her government has, though.The Tory leadership race seems to be designed entirely to demonstrate the party’s fractious shortcomings: from their dislike of each other to their dislike of the government they have worked so hard to prop up.Outside of Westminster and back in my constituency, it has been considerably sadder to watch the workings of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Starmer privately asked whether he should resign from Corbyn’s top team, Streeting says

Wes Streeting has revealed Keir Starmer privately asked him whether he should quit Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet team over “challenges” the party faced, including antisemitism.The comments from the shadow health secretary — a critic of Mr Corbyn’s leadership of the party — came as he defended the Labour leader for remaining in his predecessor’s top team.Sir Keir was appointed shadow Brexit secretary after Mr Corbyn overwhelmingly defeated a leadership challenge in 2016 and remained in the top team until April 2020 when he was elected as leader.Since then, Sir Keir has repeatedly clashed with the left and suspended the whip...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
960 The Ref

Race to replace Boris Johnson down to final 3 contenders

LONDON — (AP) — The fractious race to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister entered an unpredictable endgame Tuesday as three candidates for Conservative Party leader were left battling for the two spots in a run-off vote. Kemi Badenoch, a previously little-known lawmaker who has become a...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Candidates for UK leader seek to woo right wing before vote

LONDON (AP) — The candidates to become the next British prime minister burnished their right-wing credentials Sunday, as they looked to remain in the race to succeed Boris Johnson. Many of the five remaining hopefuls highlighted issues linked to Brexit and immigration as they attempted to woo fellow Conservative lawmakers ahead of a third round of voting on Monday, when another contender will drop out. Even though the eventual winner will automatically become prime minister, the contenders must appeal to a narrow constituency of party members, who tend to be whiter, older and more right-wing than the general public. The candidates face a series of votes from lawmakers this week, who will narrow down the field to two, before facing a runoff among an estimated 180,000 Conservative Party members. Writing in Britain’s Sunday Telegraph newspaper, the former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, who is the frontrunner among Conservative lawmakers, pledged to tear up European Union laws as Britain beds down its position outside the bloc.
IMMIGRATION
International Business Times

Britain's Divisive Leadership Race To Reach Final Two

The final two in the race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be selected on Wednesday, the penultimate chapter in a divisive battle that is too close to call between the three remaining candidates. The former finance minister Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and junior trade minister...
ELECTIONS
AFP

MPs question deterrent effect of UK's Rwanda migrant policy

British MPs on Monday told the government there was "no clear evidence" that its controversial policy to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda would stop Channel crossings in small boats. "There is no clear evidence that the policy will deter migrant crossings," the cross-party committee said in a report on the "small boats" phenomenon.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Sturgeon brands Tory leadership candidates ‘hypocrites’ for referendum comments

The two remaining candidates to be the next prime minister have been branded “hypocrites” by Nicola Sturgeon over past comments on referendums.Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss secured their place in the final vote by Tory members this week, kicking of more than a month of intense campaigning before the result is announced on September 5 and the new prime minister enters Number 10.Speaking to the PA news agency on Friday, the First Minister said neither candidate would receive the backing of the Scottish people, reiterating her claims that there is a “deep democratic deficit” in the UK.Ms Sturgeon also attacked...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

755K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy