A new statewide survey shows Governor JB Pritzker with a lead over GOP opponent Darren Bailey… but also suggests that Pritzker’s support has softened in recent months. It shows Pritzker with nearly 49-percent support, compared to 39-percent for Bailey. But Pritzker’s support is down compared to other recent surveys from the same pollster, which showed the Democratic governor above 50-percent support. The poll also indicates Republicans are rallying around Bailey, who gets the support of 81-percent of Republican voters despite the recent bruising GOP primary.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO