New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings
Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
Golf carts are weirdly popular - and street legal - in this Lake Michigan beach town
LUDINGTON, MI - They aren’t fast. They aren’t allowed on every road. They can’t be driven at night. But golf carts offer something to residents in one Northern Michigan beach town that makes them very popular. The city of Ludington, with a population of about 7,700, has...
Hot air balloons to rise over Northern Michigan in 2-day event
BELLAIRE, MI - Hot air balloon lovers will have the chance to see some beautiful late summer lift-offs when the Balloons over Bellaire event returns this month at Shanty Creek Resort in Northern Michigan. This year’s free, two-day event will take place Aug. 26 and 27. “Grab your camera...
Frankfort Art Fair to feature 150 artists
The Frankfort Art Fair returns with a weekend full of activities.
Benzie Area Masons to host open house
The Benzie Area Masonic Lodge will be hosting an open house to celebrate the organization's 150th anniversary.
Grace and Laurel helps anchor downtown Beulah
Grace & Laurel is a store that still sells items like Lodge Cast Iron Cookware and Wüsthof knives, but also things like Bechler Pottery,
See photos of large black wildcat spotted in Michigan’s Manistee County
COPEMISH, MICH. -- A Travese City photographer assigned to snap pictures at a 5k race over the weekend unexpectedly caught something surprising on camera. Dakota Stebbins was at the Twisted Trails Off Road Park in Copemish to photograph the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday morning when he spotted an unidentified large black wildcat near the race course.
Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan
book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
New faces to greet students at Frankfort-Elberta schools
Who are the new teachers at Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools for the upcoming 2022-23 school years?
The Ghost Town of Rugg, Michigan in Kalkaska County
The Michigan ghost town of Rugg doesn’t seem to show up on maps anymore. In fact, it may not have ever shown up on a Michigan map, even though there is proof of the village’s existence. According to Michigan Ghost Towns and Michigan Place Names, Rugg was/is in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Passenger rail line plan takes step forward from Metro Detroit to Northern Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Monday, a step forward was made to get Metro Detroiters up north by train. Developers were just given money to study what it would take to get a passenger rail line up and running. It would connect Detroit and Ann Arbor to Traverse City and Petosky with stops along the routes seen in the video player above.
Soldiers Spotted Going Down Manistee River
Last week, soldiers were spotted floating down the Manistee River doing training exercises in Bear Lake Township. According to 9 & 10 News, Gary and his wife were sitting on their deck along the river when multiple large groups of U.S. soldiers came floating by.
County officials chose architectural firm for central dispatch renovation
An architectural firm out of Traverse City has been approved by the Benzie County Board of Commissioners to design central dispatch renovation.
Benzie County Central Schools hires new educators
There will be some new faces greeting students this new school year at Benzie County Central Schools.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
Traverse City Police Investigating Break-In at Sixth Street Drugs
Traverse City police are investigating an overnight break-in at a local pharmacy. Police say someone forced their way in through one of the doors at Sixth Street Drugs in Traverse City. An investigation in ongoing, but police say an unknown amount of narcotics was taken. If you have any information...
New playground equipment awaits Frankfort Elementary students
New and returning students to Frankfort Elementary School will get a whole school year to use the school's new playground equipment.
Benzie County offers great spots for bird watching
The robin signifies the arrival of spring. Hummingbirds are harbingers of summer. Cardinals brighten the winter.
Oliver Art Center shows off quintet of talent
The Oliver Art Center is showcasing five different artists, each with their own distinct style.
Grand Traverse Community Foundation accepting grant applications for awards up to $20K
The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for grants that are collectively available from its community funds.
