COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Alex Murdaugh appeared in bond court at 10 a.m. in Colleton County where he faced a bond judge for two counts of murder. Murdaugh was indicted last week by a grand jury in connection with the shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, in 2021.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO