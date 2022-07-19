ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Apparently Having A Second Wedding Ceremony For Their Friends And Family At The Exact Same Venue Where They Were Originally Supposed To Get Married In 2003

By Ellen Durney
 2 days ago

They’re not done yet — Bennifer have a few more surprises up their sleeves!

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

At this stage, it's hard to have missed the news that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally made it down the aisle.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

The couple — who rekindled their relationship last summer after calling off their first engagement in 2004 — officially tied the knot in a surprisingly low-key wedding ceremony in Vegas on Saturday.

On The JLo

The new Mrs. Affleck confirmed the exciting news on Sunday, telling fans in a special edition of her newsletter that — “at very, very long last” — their wedding day was everything they could’ve hoped it to be.

Rb / GC Images

“Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” the singer began, recalling their whirlwind trip to the city’s famous chapel.

On The JLo

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she went on.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

Her message was accompanied by a selection of sweet photographs from the day: iPhone selfies and candid shots of laughter giving fans a glimpse into the A-listers’ uncharacteristically low-key affair.

On The JLo

Of course, some fans were a little shocked to see that as one of Hollywood’s most-talked-about couples, Bennifer had opted for such an intimate elopement, later prompting sources close to the newlyweds to provide some background information.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

“Jen and Ben have talked about eloping for months now and it felt right for them,” an insider told Us Weekly , going on to note that having both been married before, neither Ben nor J.Lo were interested in hosting a lavish event for their special day.

On The JLo

“[They] have both already had big weddings beforehand, so the pageantry isn’t as important to them as it once was,” the source added.

Gotham / GC Images

However, despite not wanting to make a song and dance out of their nuptials, it seems like both Ben and J.Lo are keen to celebrate the milestone, with several outlets reporting that the newlyweds are set to host a second and considerably more extravagant ceremony for their inner circle in the upcoming weeks.

Gotham / GC Images

“Jen and Ben want to celebrate their love with a bigger ceremony for friends and family,” the same close source revealed, with another telling People that they “don't have a honeymoon planned yet.”

Bellocqimages / GC Images

What’s more, TMZ reported that the couple have already selected Ben’s sprawling Georgia estate as the venue for the party, which happens to be the exact location they were set to get married the first time around back in the 2000s.

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

If you need a bit of context, Ben and J.Lo were first engaged in 2002, with a wedding date set for September 2003.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

With their wedding expected to be a huge A-list event boasting more than 400 guests , anticipation for the big day was extremely high. So much so, in fact, that the couple wound up canceling the ceremony just days before it was supposed to go ahead, citing “ excessive media attention .”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry,” the couple wrote in a joint statement at the time, admitting that the spirit of the celebration was at risk of being compromised by public scrutiny.

Jeff Vinnick / Getty Images

Ben and Jen ended up parting ways in January 2004, and have since spoken openly about how the media attention surrounding their relationship was the primary cause of their split.

Jeff Vinnick / Getty Images

Well, fast-forward nearly 20 years, and it seems like the happy couple are attempting to make right with their complicated past, returning to their original wedding venue to celebrate their love for the second time around.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

According to TMZ , the property, which is owned by Ben and located about an hour's drive from Savannah, consists of a 10,000-square-foot home, along with several smaller ones, making plenty of room for guests.

Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images

The outlet predicts that the lavish party will likely go ahead sometime later this month, though it isn’t confirmed how many guests will be attending or who will make the list.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Although, if one thing’s for sure, we can bet that Matt Damon is somewhere brushing off his dancing shoes right about now.

Filippo Monteforte / AFP via Getty Images

The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry at White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.The pop superstar informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.Lopez wrote: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”The pair then read their vows in front of “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” wearing “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet”.The marriage ceremony...
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off wedding dress for marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas, the singer announced.“Bennifer” shared intimate clips of their outfits on JLo’s newsletter, On The JLo.This video shows Lopez wearing one of two dresses from her big day, which she said was “from an old movie.”“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez said.The couple were previously engaged in 2002, but called their wedding off in 2004, before rekindling their relationship in 2021.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck and changes her nameRyan Reynolds sends touching message to fan after open-heart surgeryStudents launch rocket 16,000ft into air in bid to reach space with reusable rocket
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘cried to each other’ at low-key wedding ceremony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck became emotional and “cried to each other” as they exchanged vows at a low key marriage ceremony in Las Vegas, a chapel worker has said.The couple were accompanied by their children at the “sleek” event at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel.The pop superstar informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.Speaking to Good Morning America, chapel worker Kenosha Portis, recalled how the Hollywood couple had turned up to the venue just as it was closing.“They were very sweet and they both were...
Elle

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ex Ben Affleck Marrying Jennifer Lopez

More detail has trickled out about how Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner is taking the news of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, along with what Garner and Affleck's relationship is like now. A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how Garner and Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony feel about Bennifer tying the knot.
CBS News

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tie the knot

A-listers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the not in Las Vegas over the weekend. The couple confirmed their nuptials on Lopez's website and newsletter. In a post titled "We Did It," the newlywed called her wedding "the best night ever" and shared multiple photos and videos of herself and Affleck, both dressed in white, from their wedding night.
