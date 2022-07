The Kick for Nick Foundation was founded after Wilton resident and US Army infantryman Nick Madaras lost his life in an IED attack in Baquba, Iraq on Sept. 3, 2006. An avid soccer player, coach and mentor, Nick had plans to have soccer balls shipped to him by his Mom and Dad to hand out to kids, who were playing with makeshift “soccer balls” — really, rocks — as a means to connect with them.

WILTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO