Milestones – July 19, 2022

Madeline Edicola of Sandston recently was awarded a $15,000 per year scholarship to Davis & Elkins College after participating in Senator Leadership & Scholarship Day. Edicola, who graduated from Seton Home Study School, was selected from a group of the 88 highest-achieving high school seniors who are among hundreds of students accepted to attend D&E this fall. Edicola was a member of the National Beta Club and served on the Henrico Public Library Teen Advisory Board. She participated in the XZONE Volleyball Club and Spirit Warhawks Homeschool varsity team. She plans to major in Art at D&E.

***

Andrew Baker of Glen Allen and Alexander Carithers of Henrico will attend Bob Jones University this fall. Baker plans to major in Business Administration and Carithers plans to major in Media Technology.

***

Charleston Dodson and Andrew Parkhurst of Henrico graduated May 7 from The Citadel in Charleston, S.C. Dodson earned a bachelor of arts degree in Intelligence and Security Studies and Parkhurst earned a bachelor of science degree in Construction Engineering.

***

Caroline Boyd and Hanna Cillo of Henrico were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Boyd, a rising senior majoring in Hispanic Studies and Literature, is a graduate of St. Catherine’s School. Cillo, a rising junior majoring in Art and Biology, is a graduate of Mills E. Godwin High School.

***

Anna Caplice and Luke Thomas of Henrico were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.60 or higher.

***

Grace MacDougall of Glen Allen was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa. MacDougall, a rising junior majoring in Women’s, Gender & Sexuality Studies and Japanese, is a graduate of Trinity Episcopal School.

***

Joseph Stuart of Henrico graduated May 5 from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Stuart earned a doctor of philosophy degree in History.

***

The following local students graduated May 26 from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va.: Emma Claire Callaghan, of Glen Allen; and Hannah Grace O’Connor, Robertson Haywood Stark Reed, Truman Thomas Chancy (summa cum laude), Caroline Addison Hall, John Chewning Denious, Christian Edward Mize (summa cum laude), Caroline August Baber and John Overton Pollard, of Henrico.

***

Balazs Kaszala, Shivani Kundalia and Pallavi Natarajan of Glen Allen earned faculty honors for the spring 2022 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Students must obtain a 4.0 academic average to earn faculty honors.

***

Noureldin Kassem of Henrico graduated May 14 from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo.