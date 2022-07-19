ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews restore 80% of power in Paris, Arkansas

By Robert Medley, Fort Smith Times Record
 3 days ago
As the heatwave continues in western Arkansas, crews in Paris worked feverishly Tuesday to restore power to residents after a sudden storm left the town without power early Monday.

About 80% of the outages had been restored Tuesday night, and contractors hoped to finish before Thursday, said Paris Mayor Daniel Rogers.

Thunderstorms rolled through the River Valley late Sunday, and outages were reported in the River Valley and in Logan County when utility poles bent and toppled from straight line wind or a sudden downburst, Rogers said. The city needed the rain during the ongoing drought, but not the damage, Rogers said.

A disaster in the county due to the storm has been declared by Logan County Judge Ray Gack. The declaration should make the city eligible for federal assistance, Rogers said.

Power to the water treatment plant was knocked out in the storm and residents were asked to conserve water. No boil orders were issued. Power was restored Monday to the plant, but people should continue to conserve, he said. A burn ban remained in effect Tuesday.

Meanwhile, with triple digit heat outdoors, a cooling center for people without air conditioning at home opened at the Paris High School cafeteria. There are about 3,200 residents of Paris, but only a few people showed up at the cafeteria Monday, Rogers said.

"I think too many people are trying to tough it out at home," Rogers said.

The city has a lot of older adults, he said, and people should check on their relatives or friends. The cafeteria will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

An excessive heat warning was issued for 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday by the National Weather Service.

The City of Paris has its own electric company. So two city crews are working with contractors from other cities from as far away as Jonesboro and Conway.

"We're very appreciative of them coming from all the way across the state," Rogers said.

Power was also restored to Mercy Family Medicine also Monday, officials reported.

