ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Has Been Accused Of Trying To Be “Relatable” After She Received Huge Backlash For Her Private Jet Instagram Post

By Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tE3D2_0gkqU2YM00

Believe it or not, there was once a time when Kylie Jenner was considered to be one of the most relatable celebrities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UF0UA_0gkqU2YM00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Before she was a billionaire business mogul, the youngest of the KarJenner sisters was known by her online alias “ King Kylie ,” and she would film herself doing normal teenage things like pranking her family and experimenting with her hair and makeup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P9e52_0gkqU2YM00
YouTube

Despite her fame and fortune, Kylie was always able to maintain an air of normalcy around her through her social media posts, but as she got more successful her King Kylie persona slowly faded away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xf4ww_0gkqU2YM00
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

By the time her daughter, Stormi, was born in 2018, Kylie had taken a huge step back from the internet, as well as her family reality shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H7hTj_0gkqU2YM00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for MRC

However, after giving birth to her second child earlier this year, fans began to see glimmers of the old Kylie as they started to theorize that she was rebranding back to her most iconic era.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktg9Z_0gkqU2YM00
tiktok.com

While her Instagram grid still remains mostly professional and heavily curated, Kylie has been using her story and growing TikTok page for more lighthearted uploads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OWaRX_0gkqU2YM00
tiktok.com

She has once again been showcasing her fun-loving personality in an apparent attempt to try to claw back some of the relatability that made her so appealing to fans all those years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5RDY_0gkqU2YM00
tiktok.com

Her efforts have included videos of herself cooking, poking fun at her sister Kendall Jenner, and even messing around with Stormi to showcase their endearing mother–daughter dynamic.

@kyliejenner ♬ COVER GURL - Shelbs

But just as the star’s King Kylie comeback was gaining traction, she seemingly shattered any illusion of her being just like us regular folks with one controversial Instagram post .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BoEEO_0gkqU2YM00
Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kyliejenner/?hl=en

Over the weekend, Kylie sparked huge backlash when she shared a black-and-white photo of herself and her partner, Travis Scott, embracing in between two private jets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06nvtS_0gkqU2YM00
youtube.com

“You wanna take mine or yours?” she captioned the post, but it turned out not to be the flex that she thought it was.

instagram.com

In fact, Kylie ended up being branded “ a full time climate criminal ” as the upload went viral on Twitter, with people horrified to see the billionaire “ bragging ” about “ her absolute disregard for the planet .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1R6b_0gkqU2YM00
youtube.com

The backlash spurred some on to delve deeper into her $72.8 million jet’s flight history, and they discovered that it had been used for flights as short as three minutes — which would have taken just 40 minutes by car.

Kylie Jenner's Jet Took off from Camarillo, California, US. Going to Van Nuys, California, US (VNY, Van Nuys Airport) arriving in ~3m.

@CelebJets 02:20 AM - 13 Jul 2022

Kylie’s jet also takes regular flights that are less than 15 minutes each, and critics pointed out the devastating impact that private planes have on the environment amid the growing climate crisis.

Kylie Jenner's Jet Landed in Camarillo, California, US. Apx. flt. time 12 Mins.

@CelebJets 10:09 PM - 15 Jul 2022

Transport & Environment reported in May 2021 that they are 5 to 14 times more polluting than commercial planes, and emit two tons of CO2 in just one hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y7k92_0gkqU2YM00
youtube.com

As well as the eco impact of Kylie’s flights, the star was branded “out of touch" for flaunting her wealth as many people across the globe struggle to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uZ2Ez_0gkqU2YM00
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“Says a lot about how out of touch the Kardashian/Jenner clan are when Kylie thinks now, when most of the world is struggling with basic living costs, is the perfect time to post a photo bragging about private planes,” one person tweeted. “Read the room ya daft spoon. Actually fucking chronic.”

Says a lot about how out of touch the Kardashian/Jenner clan are when Kylie thinks now, when most of the world is struggling with basic living costs, is the perfect time to post a photo bragging about private planes. Read the room ya daft spoon. Actually fucking chronic.

@Macallla 08:24 AM - 16 Jul 2022

Amid the mounting backlash against Kylie, the star took to her TikTok page on Monday to share a video from a recent trip to Target.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIvGS_0gkqU2YM00
tiktok.com

In the clip, Kylie is pushing Stormi and two of her nieces in a shopping cart as they all share their excitement at visiting the chain store.

@kyliejenner

surprise target trip with my girls

♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner

She filmed inside the seemingly empty shop as the girls picked out some toys, which were then piled up onto the conveyor belt at checkout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vs3Ns_0gkqU2YM00
tiktok.com

“Surprise target trip with my girls,” she wrote in the caption, but many questioned the timing of the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FXdTN_0gkqU2YM00
tiktok.com

Redditors discussing the post branded the Target trip as “damage control,” and people claimed that Kylie posted it to try to seem “relatable” after her misguided private jet flex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Imbra_0gkqU2YM00
tiktok.com

“She’s just trying to appeal to us peasants that she’s relatable and down to earth after the backlash she got 🙄🙄” one person wrote. Another agreed: “Trying to act so relatable after the clueless [unrelatable] his/her plane post #outoftouch”

reddit.com
reddit.com

“She's trying to cosplay as middle class after the private jet post,” another person echoed. While one more simply remarked: “What in the damage control.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40sdNC_0gkqU2YM00
reddit.com
reddit.com

And if that was Kylie’s plan, then it wasn’t working, with one user dryly pointing out: “Tries to be more ‘normal’ after the jet post, but buys 300$ worth of toys.”

reddit.com

Another wrote: “Is this her attempt to ‘look relatable’ after the private jet debacle? Sis your rich you could buy the target and own it. Poverty cos play is not a good look.”

reddit.com

Others pointed out how empty the shop looked as they questioned whether she’d closed down the store to make the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WrlsT_0gkqU2YM00
tiktok.com

“Imagine not being able to go to your local Target on your day off because Kylie Jenner rented it out,” one person commented. Another added: “Shop with a store full of normal people so I know it’s real.”

reddit.com
reddit.com

The Target trip comes just months after Kylie and her mom, Kris Jenner, sparked fierce backlash for their reaction to going to a grocery store on their reality show The Kardashians .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04YKB2_0gkqU2YM00
Hulu

The two were branded “out of touch” as they shared their excitement at things regular people do every day, such as paying for their groceries at the checkout and pushing the cart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358eZA_0gkqU2YM00
Hulu

“[I] thought the ‘day of normal errands’ with Kris and Kylie would be cute but it's SO GROSS. We know they're out of touch, we don't need to see just how out of touch,” one person tweeted at the time.

#TheKardashians thought the "day of normal errands" with Kris and Kylie would be cute but it's SO GROSS. We know they're out of touch, we don't need to see just how out of touch. Kris didn't know how to use her credit card and was so excited to push the cart. Is she 5.

@ken_joy_yw 12:41 PM - 26 May 2022

“Kylie and Kris calling going to the grocery store and checking out and filling their cart an experience is the most white rich privileged thing I’ve seen,” another agreed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mPqmR_0gkqU2YM00
Hulu

Despite the suspiciously timed Target video, Kylie has not publicly acknowledged the reaction to her jet.

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Facing Backlash for Bragging About His-and-Hers Private Jets

It's apparently one thing to have your own private jet, but two? That's just taking it too far. On Friday, Kylie Jenner faced backlash after posting a black-and-white, PDA-filled photo of her and Travis Scott standing in between two private planes on the tarmac. Suggesting that they owned both aircrafts, Jenner captioned the snapshot of the his-and-hers jets, "You wanna take mine or yours?" As if two private jets weren't enough, there was also a black Rolls Royce in the background of the photo.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Kylie Jenner ‘slams’ Travis Scott for letting smoke in his photos

After sharing some of his shots on Instagram on Monday, June 11, on which we saw smoke, the lovely American influencer claimed that her current boyfriend is behind this ‘anomaly’ in a tongue-in-cheek tone. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are having a ‘crazy’ love affair. A...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HollywoodLife

Devin Booker ‘Likes’ Kendall Jenner’s Stripped-Down Photo After Split

Either Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are having second thoughts about ending their two-year relationship, or all is well between these former lovers. Devin, 25, didn’t let the breakup stop him from clicking the heart button on Kendall’s June 26 Instagram gallery, the one that featured her sunbathing in nothing but a baseball cap. Kendall, 26, returned the favor. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kendall had also “liked” Devin’s June 26 post of him having a “day @ the park” at JaVale McGee’s annual JUGLIFE charity softball game.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Kendall Jenner Paired a Micro Skirt With a Tube Top for Fourth of July Weekend

Kendall Jenner spent part of her Fourth of July weekend at a white party, where the newly-single model dressed up in a very short monochrome ensemble. Jenner paired a white tube top with a micro skirt underneath. She wore her dark brown hair down straight and carried a matching purse. Kylie Rubin shared a photo of her with Jenner on Instagram, captioning it, “🤍”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Stormi
Person
Kylie Jenner
Los Angeles Times

Kylie Jenner a ‘climate criminal’? Reality star is called out for 17-minute flight

Kylie Jenner is a lot of things: a reality star, a makeup icon, a businesswoman, a billionaire and now, apparently, a “climate criminal.”. “The Kardashians” star hit some rough air for taking her private jet on a 17-minute flight from Camarillo, Calif., to Van Nuys, Calif., last Tuesday. The roughly 40-mile jaunt could have taken about 45 minutes by car — or more, depending on L.A. traffic.
CAMARILLO, CA
OK! Magazine

Kendall Jenner Seen Smiling Out & About After Hanging Out With Alleged Ex Devin Booker

What split? Kendall Jenner was all smiles on Monday, June 27, when she stopped by Earth Bar in West Hollywood, Calif. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the supermodel looked to be in a good mood as she waited on line for her food. Jenner sported a long denim skirt, black shoes and a dark tank top as she held on her pup. Despite Jenner and NBA player boyfriend Devin Booker calling it quits, the former flames were spotted out and about on Sunday, June 26, capping off the weekend with a trip to Soho House in Malibu,...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Jet#Backlash#Private Planes#The Met Museum Vogue#Karjenner#Tiktok#Poki
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Cuddle On A Lounge Chair In Her New TikTok: Watch

Kylie Jenner, 24, captured a sweet moment between herself and boyfriend Travis Scott, 31, on TikTok. In a July 21 video, The Kardashians star laid on a grey lounge chair outside while Travis rested on her stomach. Kylie initially recorded just herself, before she panned the camera down her body to show the father of her two children, who had his hands wrapped around Kylie’s waist. So cute!
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Son Mason’s Alleged Social Media Accounts: ‘I Will Spell It Out Clearly’

Clarifying with the Kardashians. Kourtney Kardashian set the record straight about her 12-year-old son Mason Disick’s alleged social media accounts. “Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday. After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So, I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family,” Kardashian, 43, wrote via Twitter on Thursday, July 21.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi, 4, Takes Video Of Mom Wearing No Makeup In Her 1st TikTok

Kylie Jenner, 24, is teaching her daughter Stormi, 4, the ropes when it comes to TikTok! The makeup mogul was makeup-free in the tot’s first ever self-filmed video on the popular social media platform. She first filmed herself with a filter that made her face appear to be squished before she turned the camera and filter over to her mom, who was sitting at a table and eating what appeared to be noodles.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
d1softballnews.com

Kylie Jenner: Travis Scott unveils their ultra-luxurious gym!

Kylie Jenner’s fortune seems limitless. Check out the gym she just got herself with Travis Scott!. Kylie Jenner has the means. And when she loves, she doesn’t count. Check out the luxurious gym she owns with her partner, Travis Scott. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopSugar

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Spotted Out Together Following Reported Split

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker may not have called it quits on their relationship after all. On June 22, E! News reported that a source close to the "Kardashians" star said the couple "hit a rough patch recently" and decided to break up. However, just four days later, Jenner and Booker were spotted out together at Soho House in Malibu, CA, appearing to be all smiles.
MALIBU, CA
Parade

Fans Call Out Kylie Jenner for Instagram Photo of Private Jets

Kylie Jenner posted an Instagram photo with boyfriend Travis Scott and daughter Stormi in front of their private jets, and social media users did not seem the least bit impressed by or happy about it!. "You wanna take mine or yours?" the beauty brand owner captioned the black-and-white post of...
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy