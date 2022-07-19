Kylie Jenner Has Been Accused Of Trying To Be “Relatable” After She Received Huge Backlash For Her Private Jet Instagram Post

It's apparently one thing to have your own private jet, but two? That's just taking it too far. On Friday, Kylie Jenner faced backlash after posting a black-and-white, PDA-filled photo of her and Travis Scott standing in between two private planes on the tarmac. Suggesting that they owned both aircrafts, Jenner captioned the snapshot of the his-and-hers jets, "You wanna take mine or yours?" As if two private jets weren't enough, there was also a black Rolls Royce in the background of the photo.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO