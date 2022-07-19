Georgia homicide suspect shot, killed by law enforcement in Aurora

Georgia homicide suspect shot Fabian Perry shot, killed by law enforcement in Aurora 01:10

A Georgia homicide suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Aurora early Tuesday morning around 12 hours after they responded to a home where they were trying to apprehend him Monday.

According to the APD press release, the suspect was a 27-year-old man wanted for a homicide in Roswell, Georgia on July 6. He had a warrant out for his arrest by the State of Georgia in what had become a nationwide search. Aurora Police and Arapahoe County deputies responded to the home and it ended in law enforcement officers shooting and killing the suspect.

During a press conference, Interim Police Chief Daniel Oates confirmed the suspect was Fabian Perry, who was wanted for murder in connection to the death of his girlfriend, 23-year-old Johana Cabrales-Hernandez, as shared on the Roswell Police Department Facebook page . Oates confirmed Cabrales-Hernandez was the mother of two of Perry's children.

Oates said Perry had a long criminal history that included robbery, burglary and domestic violence. Another previous incident included when he was accused of a road rage incident when a 53-year-old woman was assaulted.

Both Oates and Arapahoe Sheriff Tyler Brown explained several attempts were made to have Perry surrender without harm done to officers or himself.

"We offered several opportunities for the individual to surrender, which he did not, and unfortunately came out and presented a threat to officers who engaged him," Brown said. "There was multiple less-than lethal opportunities that we used to end this siege, and they were unsuccessful."

APD originally responded to a home around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 400 N Oswego Street. This was after they had confirmed information at about 12:45 p.m. that indicated the suspect was at a home in this area.

A reverse 911 call was made to nearby neighbors, ordering them to stay inside, and SWAT and negotiations crews with APD and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to work toward a resolution with the suspect.

On scene, other people described as acquaintances to the suspect were confirmed to be inside the home, and they were able to leave safely, while the suspect refused to. During the press conference, Interim Chief Oates said the other people in the home only new Perry as a family friend and were unaware of the warrants for his arrest. After they left, the police chief said Perry would not cooperate after they compiled with demands for him to speak with family members, and instead, he began to live stream on social media while he was barricaded alone inside the home and made threats to shoot law enforcement if they entered the home.

Several hours later, close to 10 p.m., police tweeted multiple shots were fired from inside the house where they were responding to the suspect. Police were outside when that happened, and none of them were injured. The suspect was believed to be alone inside the home at that point. Oates said he was on scene and estimated Perry fire 20 to 40 rounds during the entire he would not leave the home.

After shots were fired, investigators continued to speak with the suspect into the next day, and it was almost just after 2:15 a.m. when Oates said shots were fired by the officer and deputy, and Perry was taken to the hospital to treat injuries, where he died. In the press release, police confirmed the suspect left the home holding a rifle, and shots were fired by an Aurora police officer and an Arapahoe County deputy. Both law enforcement officers were placed on paid administrative leave per both respective department's policies.

A reliable source originally confirmed with CBS4 shortly after Aurora PD reported the officer-involved shooting the suspect had been shot and killed by law enforcement.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.