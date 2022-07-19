ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zionsville, IN

Look: This $7 Million Dollar House Is Worth Every Penny

By Big Joe Pesh
 3 days ago
Houses like this are why I spend way too much money on the Mega Millions and Powerball. Located in Zionsville, Indiana (northwest of Indianapolis) this house is HUGE!. This house has so many amazing views, let's check it out. Indiana Home Has A Bowling Alley, Giant Swimming Pool and...

multihousingnews.com

Morgan Properties Buys 6 in Indianapolis

This marks the largest multifamily transaction by dollar volume in the state's history. Morgan Properties has acquired a six-property, 2,103-unit multifamily portfolio in Indiana from a joint venture of Wilkinson Corp. and Torchlight Investors. The price for the assets was not disclosed but Executive Vice Chair Hannah Ott of Cushman...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

$1.8 billion semiconductor plant will bring 750 jobs to Indiana

SkyWater Technology will invest $1.8 billion to build a semiconductor production facility in Indiana, which is expected to create 750 new jobs. The Minnesota-based company will construct the plant in the Discovery Park District at Purdue University in West Lafayette in partnership with the college. The planned production site allows SkyWater to respond to increasing customer demand for access to domestic development, manufacturing and advanced packaging for microelectronics, officials said.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Kristen Walters

Once-popular Indiana bar-restaurant closing July 23rd

A popular bar and restaurant locals described as the "cheers" of Indiana will announce that "it's closing time" for the last time at the end of the month. For many residents in Noblesville, Indiana, Barley Island brewpub has been much more than just a place to grab a drink. It's been a meeting place, a date spot, and even where people have met their future husbands and wives.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among best places to live

Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

One of Carmel’s most recognizable office buildings added to city’s historic architecture survey

One of the most recognizable office buildings along Meridian Street has been added to the Carmel Historic Architecture Survey. On July 18, the Carmel City Council approved a resolution to add the 247,000-square-foot office building at 10330 N. Meridian St. to the survey, which includes approximately 1,600 structures in the city. The building was designed by renowned architect Michael Graves, an Indianapolis native who died in 2015. Other local buildings designed by Graves include the Indianapolis Art Center and the NCAA Hall of Champions.
CARMEL, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Kroger to assume control of Penske warehouse facility in Shelby County

Control of a Shelby County warehouse is transitioning to new management. Penske Logistics Field Human Resources Director Doug Howell provided a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice to the Department of Workforce Development and City of Shelbyville. In that notice, he notes that Penske has performed warehousing services for Kroger for several years at the facility at 4301 North 125 West. Kroger has informed Penske that it will take over operation of the facility on September 11.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

North of the state’s capital city is Carmel, IN, a true gem whose miles of connected paths and trails make it one of the best places to live in the U.S. The Monon Trail, which begins in Carmel and travels through Westfield and Grand Park to Sheridan, gives residents a great place to run, bike or walk and links to many of the city’s local attractions. Fill your afternoons at one of the city’s various entertainment destinations, including Clay Terrace, an outdoor shopping oasis; the Arts & Design District, which is full of must-visit galleries, showrooms, restaurants and specialty shops; Midtown Plaza, an interactive play area with green spaces, games and swings; and much, much more. Also great about this city of nearly 100,000? The city is known for its safety rating, making it the perfect place for families. And when it comes to dining… let’s just say your taste buds will sing. The area boasts a slew of return-worthy coffee shops, breweries and restaurants.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

One-of-a-kind farmers market open Wednesdays in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — On the campus of Arsenal Technical High School sits the main urban farm of Growing Places Indy. It is an organization dedicated to empowering people through hands-on experiences and agricultural education, while also giving them access to fresh, local produce. In 2022, Growing Places Indy launched its...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana State Fair unveils discounts, deals for 2022 festivities

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is unveiling deals and discounts for this year's festivities, which begin Friday, July 29. Since the fair is closed on Tuesdays this year, the popular $2 Tuesdays are gone. Instead, fairgoers can take advantage of $3 Thursdays presented by the Indiana Secretary of State, with $3 admission, $3 midway rides, and $3 food options at each food stand.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

AES Indiana reports 'large outage' in Indy on dangerously hot day

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 11,000 AES Indiana customers had their power out on Wednesday during a dangerously hot afternoon in central Indiana. "Feels like" temperatures were between 100° and 105°+ from around noon to 6 p.m. It was in that window that AES Indiana reported more than 11,000 customers without power on the north and northeast side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

AES: Nearly 6,000 people without power in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana is working to restore power after a large outage on Indianapolis’ north and northeast side. As of 7:54 p.m. Wednesday, 5,802 customers were without power in Indianapolis, according to AES Indiana’s online outage map. The outage seems to be clustered near the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

On the grow: Fort Ben Farmers Market thrives in new location

The Fort Ben Cultural Campus at Post Road and Otis Avenue is abuzz every Thursday night throughout the summer. In its new location, the Fort Ben Farmers Market is seeing more traffic than ever and has added more vendors to the annual market. The market, which was formerly conducted at...
LAWRENCE, IN
NBC Chicago

See Inside This Indiana Home With a High School Gym's Basketball Court In It

A house in Wilkinson, Indiana left potential buyers playing ball - literally. The house, which is now pending on the market, featured an indoor basketball court. "Rare opportunity for your very own high school gym. This is an honest-to-goodness treat," the listing stated. The house was a former Wilkinson High School gym with a half court, original basketball goal, and maple flooring—approximately 5,984 square feet. It also contains a living area with 'huge' rooms.
WILKINSON, IN
Fox 59

3 things plumbers do you might not know about

INDIANAPOLIS — What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think about a plumber: unclogging toilet or clearing a drain? They do those things, of course, but there’s more to the job. Hope Plumbing Co-Owner Jack Hope and Service Technician Freddy Luna stopped by Indy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Dress for Success will expand services

A $75,000 grant from Glick Family Foundation will allow Dress for Success Indianapolis to reach and empower hundreds more women in the workplace. Julie Petr, executive director of Dress for Success Indianapolis, said the funding will allow access to more services. “Being able to open our doors on an evening...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Speculation grows around motive for Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The investigation into Sunday’s mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall is opening up more questions about why the shooter opened fire. Online theories are adding to questions about the motive in the case. A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha...
GREENWOOD, IN
WIBC.com

2 Indiana Cities Make The List For Most Educated In The Country

There are many reasons why someone might want to be educated. Some of the logic includes securing employment opportunities, achieving a higher income level, poverty reduction, equality and better health. WalletHub has crunched some numbers to determine which US cities have the most educated people. To determine where the most...
INDIANA STATE
pendletontimespost.com

Longtime shelter animal finally finds his forever home

HANCOCK COUNTY — If there was ever a dog who deserved another opportunity at finding a loving, forever home, Chance would fit the bill. After spending 100 days in the Greenfield Hancock Animal Shelter where officials tried in vain to get him adopted, Chance’s luck turned for the better when a few kind souls from the Indiana Department of Corrections Pendleton Correctional Facility walked through the shelter’s door and said they needed an energetic pup.
PENDLETON, IN
