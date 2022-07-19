Dartford fire: Houses ablaze in Kent as raging wildfire spreads

Houses are ablaze after a huge grass fire broke out in Dartford, Kent.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said twelve fire engines and a height vehicle had been sent to the scene near fire near Durrell Dene, in Joyce Green.

Crews are working to extinguish the roaring flames amid the hottest temperatures in Britain’s records. Multiple places including Heathrow airport and Kew Gardens have recorded temperatures of 40C – something meteorologists said would have been “impossible without climate change”.

People driving on the A2 and nearby roads are advised to take care, due to smoke coming from the incident, which may impact visibility.

Meanwhile, another raging field fire is escalating in Upminster as thirty fire engines and around 175 firefighters are tackling a grass fire on Pea Lane.

Around three hectares of a cornfield and some scrubland is alight and smoke is blowing over the M25.

The brigade’s 999 control officers were called to the scene at 11.31 this morning have taken more than 80 calls to the blaze.

Havering Council have warned people to avoid the area and motorists to take care when driving as smoke is affecting visibility.

A separate fire has broken out and has spread to a residential area in Wennington, near Upminster.

London Fire Brigade confirmed it has 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters dealing with this blaze on The Green.

At least one home has been completely destroyed.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said London Fire Brigade has declared a major incident “in response to a huge surge in fires across the capital today” saying that the service is under “immense pressure”.

Major incidents were also declared in Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire, where a row of houses on Moorland Avenue, Barnsley was on fire.

Local councillor Kevin Osborne said he understood six houses had been damaged in the blaze.

It comes as the UK has recorded the hottest day ever as temperatures exceed 40C .

Fire services have urged people to take precautions and discard of rubbish such as cigarettes, matches and glass bottles which can quickly set alight and cause widespread damage.

Rail users are warned of delays, cancellations and changes to train services, while dozens of schools have closed, ahead of warnings of further disruption due to thunderstorms on Wednesday.