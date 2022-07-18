13 Things To Do In Rice Lake, WI

My boyfriend, Jacob, and I went on vacation with his family for the week in Chetek, WI. His family usually takes a trip up here every year around the fourth and has a week family vacation but this year I was invited to come along! It was so fun. One late night, Jacob and I decided to take a walk around town and check out the little shops, the famous bakery as the town is known for, and all the little things in between. Jacob had stopped for a drink of water at the fountain and we arrived at the “friendship garden”, where we took a look around. There were many benches filled with flowers blooming all over the place with butterflies and many pictures of the towns past hanging up on the gazebo. I said out loud to Jacob “look! It’s a quilted heart.” and he told me I should keep it. We took it home with us to show his family – and they thought it was so cool & that we should keep it as a souvenir! This will definitely be of great talk in the future – to remember the first time we went up north to Chetek, WI together 🙂

CHETEK, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO