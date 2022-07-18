ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

13 Things To Do In Rice Lake, WI

By ponzoblogs
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisit Rice Lake in Wisconsin’s Barron County for a quick break from your stressful city life. Don’t be fooled by Rice Lake’s appearance as a sleepy town; there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation here. Rice Lake, the commercial and tourist hub of Barron County, is located next to the...

wearegreenbay.com

Two Wisconsin police departments receive same bomb threat in apparent ‘swatting’ incident

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two police departments in Wisconsin received the same bomb threat in what appeared to be a swatting incident involving a technical college. The Menomonie Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident involving a reported bomb threat at the Menomonie Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC). The department reportedly received a call with the caller having ‘located’ a bomb at CVTC.
Sasquatch 107.7

Red Wing Crash Injures Wisconsin Woman

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Wisconsin woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Red Wing Tuesday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Highways 61 and 63 shortly after 5:30 p.m. The State Patrol’s accident report says 78-year-old Carole Severson of Cumberland, Wis. was stopped in the left turn lane on Northbound Hwy. 61. 68-year-old Robert Jensen of Lake City was traveling south on Hwy. 61, crossing Hwy. 63 when the vehicles collided.
RED WING, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Minor injuries reported after water rescue on the Eau Claire River

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Minor injuries are reported after a water rescue team was called for four teenagers who got stuck in the Eau Claire River Wednesday afternoon. The Eau Claire Fire Department says the tubers were floating down the river when the current drove them into a tree hanging over the water on the South side of the Eau Claire River upstream of the Dewey Street Bridge. Crews were able to supply life vests to them, before pulling them out on ropes.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Chetek, WI USA

My boyfriend, Jacob, and I went on vacation with his family for the week in Chetek, WI. His family usually takes a trip up here every year around the fourth and has a week family vacation but this year I was invited to come along! It was so fun. One late night, Jacob and I decided to take a walk around town and check out the little shops, the famous bakery as the town is known for, and all the little things in between. Jacob had stopped for a drink of water at the fountain and we arrived at the “friendship garden”, where we took a look around. There were many benches filled with flowers blooming all over the place with butterflies and many pictures of the towns past hanging up on the gazebo. I said out loud to Jacob “look! It’s a quilted heart.” and he told me I should keep it. We took it home with us to show his family – and they thought it was so cool & that we should keep it as a souvenir! This will definitely be of great talk in the future – to remember the first time we went up north to Chetek, WI together 🙂
CHETEK, WI
wiproud.com

Lawsuit filed against the city of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In June, the Eau Claire City Council voted to add hundreds of acres of land to the city as part of the Stewart-Hague annexation petition. That land was part of the town of Washington. Now, the town is filing a lawsuit against the city...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Rock Fest campers washed out in Cadott

CADOTT, Wis. — Thousands of rock music fans were woken up by a washout Friday morning. Every year, Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis. welcomes more than 25,000 music fans. Many of them camp right on site. Stacy Holst of Rice Lake said she goes to Rock Fest every year....
CADOTT, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Man arrested at hospital without incident

NEW RICHMOND – Shortly after 3:03 p.m. on Friday, July 15, officers from the New Richmond Police Department deployed to Westfields Hospital in response to a report of a subject alleged to be armed with a firearm. Assisted by deputies from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, officers located...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
wiproud.com

Off-duty Wisconsin police Sergeant arrested for homicide after deadly crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An off-duty police officer was arrested early Friday morning after he was a driver in a crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital. According to the Superior Police Department, on July 15 around 1:15 a.m., there was a ‘severe’ car crash in the 5200 block of East 2nd Street. The crash was described as a rear-end style crash. A 23-year-old man believed to be from Eau Claire died.
SUPERIOR, WI
drydenwire.com

Man Dies After Being Pinned Underneath Vehicle He Was Working On: Police

POLK COUNTY - A 57-year-old man has died after authorities in Polk County responded to a call of a subject being pinned underneath a vehicle in Amery, WI, according to a press release from the Amery Police Department. Press Release. On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at approximately 2:39 PM, the...
AMERY, WI
CBS Minnesota

1 dies of overdose in western Wisconsin, authorities search for man who fled scene

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin are searching for a person of interest believed to be connected to the drug overdose death of a 32-year-old.According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Crystal Braden was pronounced dead at a residence just east of Rice Lake shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies believe Braden died of a heroin overdose.While officials were attempting livesaving measures, 37-year-old Chris Skar fled the scene. He has a warrant out for his arrest, and deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the Barron County Sheriff's Department at 715-537-3106.
BARRON COUNTY, WI

